Be together. Not the same.
Android is all about customization, and there are so many ways to tweak the look of your phone that it's impossible for it to look exactly the same as someone else's. Google is hoping to foster this customizing spirit with its new "My Android" site, specifically launching a "Taste Test" system that asks you a bunch of questions and suggests wallpapers, icon packs, launchers, widgets and keyboards that fit your style.
Just go to the My Android Taste Test page to get started. The page will ask you a handful of questions that you're supposed to answer in quick succession to get your impulse thoughts. Google then takes all of your answers in aggregate and suggests a group of apps and theme components that not only fit your style, but work together as well.
Even though Android is immensely customizable, there is an issue with discovery that makes it hard to find all of the pieces that work together. It's why we regularly talk about themes, wallpapers and icon packs — and it's excellent to see Google itself taking on the theme world by suggesting components to get you started.
So go take a look at the My Android page from Google and see what it can come up with for you!
Reader comments
They must see that this simple feature is greatly appreciated by Samsung users. Samsung beat Google to the punch w/the proper release of themes. Samsung has been doing well w/apps lately. If they could get some apps I would say they were ready
Oh look, a new way to advertise their Gboard..
Better than every other crappy keyboard. Also, nothing wrong in marketing their own products. People are better off using great Google stuff than the crap that OEMs put. Anyway there is choice if people want to use the subpar apps.
Whats the wallpaper on the phone in the article?
So many click click clicks..... Gave up
Is it the new s8 wallpaper
It's one of the default wallpapers on the Galaxy Note 5
Really? I don't have that on my Note 5. 🤔
Probably came/went with a software update.
There are too many questions, half way through I started to think I was being trolled by an infinite loop.
And the sandwich was cut wrong in both pictures!
Took test. Was presented with 3 options but now way to download anything.
Scroll down each one had download links..
Kinfa dumb though it said download through zedge and opened my app but didn't direct me to the wallpaper
The page is buggy. At the end it might or might not display the download links. Or they might appear in disorder.
Any way, it points to the Zedge app for wallpapers but no way of finding the specific wallpaper they suggest. So that is useless.
Same with the icon packs. They suggest to download the Delta Icon Pack app but don't specify which icons are the ones they suggest, so now I would have to browse through dozens of icons to see if I find the ones I want.