Be together. Not the same.

Android is all about customization, and there are so many ways to tweak the look of your phone that it's impossible for it to look exactly the same as someone else's. Google is hoping to foster this customizing spirit with its new "My Android" site, specifically launching a "Taste Test" system that asks you a bunch of questions and suggests wallpapers, icon packs, launchers, widgets and keyboards that fit your style.

Just go to the My Android Taste Test page to get started. The page will ask you a handful of questions that you're supposed to answer in quick succession to get your impulse thoughts. Google then takes all of your answers in aggregate and suggests a group of apps and theme components that not only fit your style, but work together as well.

Even though Android is immensely customizable, there is an issue with discovery that makes it hard to find all of the pieces that work together. It's why we regularly talk about themes, wallpapers and icon packs — and it's excellent to see Google itself taking on the theme world by suggesting components to get you started.

So go take a look at the My Android page from Google and see what it can come up with for you!