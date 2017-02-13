Are we ready for apps that install from a search result? We need to be because they're here.
Some folks are starting to see Google's Instant Apps feature roll out to their phones and it seems like Wish is the first company to use them.
Back at Google I/O 2016 Google told us about Instant Apps. The idea is that you would find an app in your Google search results and be able to tap a button and start using it, much the same way you would use a web page. They are "real" apps with a component that installs on your phone and not a web-optimized or HTML5 app that lives completely in the cloud. This should be a great way for companies to expose people to what they have to offer from a native app without having to get us to leave the search and open the Play Store to download it. For us, it means we can get instant access to something like a shopping app instead of using a web page that might not be designed for a small touch-based screen. Everyone wins.
Up until now, everything about Instant Apps has been in a slow testing phase while everyone outside just watches. But we've heard several reports from folks saying they can install and use the Wish instant app on their phones with Android 7.0 installed. We're seeing the same thing here, and our pals at Audroid are, too. This is what the process is like.
- Open your settings and find Google Settings.
- Find the Instant Apps setting and tap the switch to enable it.
- Read the terms and agree.
Now when you're searching for something (in this case the Wish website) you might see a search result for an Instant App version. If you open it, you'll be able to install a tiny part of the app and jump right in.
Shopping sites and news websites will be able to benefit from these, and other companies are thinking about how they can leverage giving a user access without taking them away from their search. The idea is pretty cool, and we're excited to see how companies use it to lure us to them.
Anyone else out there seeing Instant Apps? Give a shout in the comments!
I hope you always have to proactively choose to install the app, and that they can't be installed without your proactive action.
Even so, this sounds like the ideal malware introduction channel. Route your browser to a clone website, get the user to click on the app button, and voila, instantly pwned.
Fake news, everything will be wonderful!
And I'm quite sure no one at Google could have possibly thought up this scenario so they took no steps to prevent it.
These apps are severely limited in scope. It would be much easier to build a regular app and upload it to Google Play using creative ways to say "this app doesn't really send you where you think it will, but it's totally cool and you're not going to read this anyway" in the description
The bigger problem is the fake website needs to get around Google's Safe Browsing initiative that Safari, Chrome, and Firefox (and every browser that uses their respective engines, which is almost every single one not made by Microsoft) use to warn or block users before they get to a site that's "dangerous".
Guess I will be jumping to an iphone after 7+ years on Android. They way Google et al curate their app stores, I will never put up with that.
"Back at Google I/O 2017 Google told us about Instant Apps"
I think you mean Google I/O 2016.
I have a time machine :P
(fixed)
I guess I live in the future cos that event was actually held in the past... *smiles*