Get ready for a bunch of Android Wear smartwatches in 2017.
We've heard rumors for months, but today Google has confirmed to The Verge that it will debut two Android Wear smartwatches in early 2017. The launch will be part of bigger effort to convince consumers that smartwatches are a device category worth paying attention to.
The wearable watches will not use the Pixel branding, but they will follow a similar program as the Nexus smartphones — at least in terms of collaboration. Manufacturers of the "Nexus" watches will have a hand on hardware design and software integration.
Jeff Chang, the product manager of Android Wear at Google who was quoted in the article, also disclosed that after the launch, other manufacturers will follow suit with more new Android Wear 2.0-based devices. We might even see some as early as next month's CES.
Google reiterated that it's committed to supporting and promoting the various smartwatch launches in an effort to build up the platform to consumers, which is interesting considering the demand for smartwatches really isn't that high. In fact, LG and Motorola haven't even bothered refreshing their Android Wear smartwatch lineup this year. Perhaps because they know what's on the horizon from Google.
Reader comments
meh...
Now we know the real reason why Google delayed Wear 2.0. So no one else would have it before they do.
There's still no compelling reason, for most people, to spend 100s of dollars on a device that does some of what your phone does, but not as well.
I want that sonar chip.
I'm just wanting that Google assistant on my watch
We are not too far away from the stand alone watch phone. If I could get away with using my Gear S3 alone I would!! No other device..
We are there. Why can't you use your S3 as your primary phone?
People look ridiculous talking into their wrist, until they fix that these will continue to be duds.
Considering that HTC makes the Pixel phones. I wouldn't be surprised that the Pixel watch is one from HTC also. As has been mentioned here HTC did have a smartwatch a year ago they shelved. So possibly this a new generation from that. Paint me curious.
Nexus is dead and Google using the Nexus name on its smartwatches won't help change the fortunes of Android wear.
Will be dropped the year after, claiming new Pixel watches for 2018,
S3 and haven't looked back. I'm rooting for aw but this Samsung is incredible.
I don't care!
Still pissed off for not getting 7.1.1 update for Nexus 6.
It sure looks like a Motorola design to me, with the "flat tire" screen. Perhaps this is why no 3rd generation Moto 360?
That is the Moto 360. There is no watch associated with this speculative article.
Maybe and I think Motorola making the watch would be a great idea as they make good watches
I look forward to seeing these, and if i decide not to pick one up, I'm glad to see that my ZenWatch 2 will receive the Android wear update.
Just throwing this out in the open it will most likely never happen but wouldn't an android wear fitbit be an awesome?
Fitbit could burn for the turnout with Pebble.
Wasteful effort. Android wear won't go anywhere.
Thanks, now I won't waste my money.
Glad you don't run Google.
Sorry but they need servllveral hail Mary passes on order to get people to buy Aw watches in any significant numbers. I don't see it happening as it is the worst of the three major platforms.
Might finally buy one
*pixel
I wouldn't be surprised if it was HTC considering the Pixel phones
Looking forward to see what Google may have here, looking for something more sports orientated, but don't want to spend the cash on a Nixon or Polar.
I wonder if HTC is the partner. They've been rumored to release a watch for what seems like forever with very little leaked information.
Nexus watch - Nexus equates to affordable with great specs.
How the new smartwatches are priced well to get people to buy it.
Right now, Moto sport is the only watch which looks like a good deal.
Waterproof...make them waterproof, and I'll buy. I beg of you (since my Pebble is going away) :-(
Yes, please!
Exactly, that's why I'm wearing a Garmin because I can swim with it and not worry.
As long as it has NFC, LTE, and works with Fi, then shut up and take my money. If it has a Huawei label on the back, so much the better.
I agree with NFC...And Fi...Also...GPS....And standalone music...Which Wear already does but it would be nice to get that process to be a bit faster
i am with u!! LTE and Fi.
Sooooooo Nexus lives on...?
I wish.
DOA, they are a tech nerd item only.
They are a niche item. They were designed, manufactured, and will be sold as a niche item. As such, they do not need the same numbers as, say, a smart phone to be successful. It's all a matter of expectations. Since they were fully aware of the niche aspect of the device from the beginning, the numbers they need to meet are probably quite low, by design. Sheer sales numbers don't always tell the whole story, and equating these to a smart phone, which would require a much higher return is a mistake. Just because you aren't part of the the target demographic, doesn't mean that the product is a failure.
They are niche market item 👍, but i also feel that with the years, this will eventually become mainstream... i mean we are all becoming connected in every way possible, it's kind of hard to think we would ever go backwards from here. Im all for smartwatches, just waiting for them to really be worth the price. Hope 2017 shows us something promising.
Hmmmmmm, nah smartwatches will stay as they are. An overrated device
You obviously don't own one. I'll be getting my 3rd if the gear s3 ever comes back in stock.
I agree. And I think part of being a niche market product is the price. People really aren't about paying $2-300 for a product that is obsolete in a year.
Yet somehow the Gear S3 is out of stock everywhere. BTW, ask most smartwatch wearers and you'll find out that smartwatches have a much longer shelf life. That's in part why the usual upgrade cycle doesn't apply. There is still many that are satisfied with the SW they bought a couple of years ago like the OG 360.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
Again with the out of stock! Why do people keep bringing this up like it's a barometer of sales? They made limited quantities so they are sold out everywhere. Wasn't Pixel sold out everywhere? Wasn't the iphone 7 sold out everywhere? Wasn't OP3 sold out?
It is brought up in response to people who state that these products are DOA and that there is no demand for them. Apparently there is demand because they are sold out. Did Samsung make millions of them? I'm sure they did not. I'm sure they made enough to make the product line worthwhile financially and also enough to meet demand expectations but the fact they are sold out means they may have underestimated demand a bit. Point being that the product line must be worthwhile to continue if the projected sales are keeping up or exceeding expectations. $$$ is being spent on these by consumers and manufacturers are producing them to supply this demand.
" They are a niche item. They were designed, manufactured, and will be sold as a niche item. As such, they do not need the same numbers as, say, a smart phone to be successful. "
Tell that to Apple, they were expecting people to line up at the stores to get the iwatch. You could only get them with appointments, lol. No one thought smartwatches were going to be a niche item except for us the consumers. Manufacturers were hoping for huge sales to make up for the declining smartphone market and that didn't happen. Honestly, I don't know what Google is smoking but it must be some really good stuff to continue trying with this failed product.
This could be interesting. We'll see what's to come of this. Hopefully something more unisex, will be an option.
What about this is not unisex?
I want a better voice dictation experience
+10000000000000
I want a long battery life. My SUUNTO lasts 30 days between charges, or 3 days at 8 hours per day if tracking,