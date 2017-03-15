The LG Watch Style is coming to Canada just in time for Spring!

Google tends to take a slow-and-steady approach to selling phone-adjacent products in its e-commerce store outside of the U.S. While the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style went on sale in early February in the United States, their expansion has been slow — until now.

Google has put up a waitlist registration page for its LG Watch Style (and, hopefully soon, the Watch Sport) on the Canadian portal, albeit with no clue as to when it will go on sale, but we do know it will cost $319 CAD, a $70 premium over the U.S. version. But this is a good start: we know the first Android Wear 2.0 watches are coming soon.

Android Wear 2.0 is a big upgrade, and will soon roll out to older hardware like the Moto 360 (2015) and Huawei Watch. It brings a redesigned interface, an emphasis on standalone apps, and more robust support for standalone cellular smartwatches.

See at Google

Thanks Puleen!