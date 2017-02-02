When "just works" means it just works great.
There have been many good words praising Google Wifi and Google OnHub. Most of them center around how easy it is to set up a full-house Wi-Fi network and how taking away the confusion makes keeping one running well something anyone can do. They're all true, and for anyone who just wants fast Wi-Fi everywhere in their house and has no need for advanced features and settings, Google Wifi is a perfect fit.
Fewer words have been written or spoken about the Google Wifi app. It's an integral part of the experience and the friendly wording and simple tools will help you make the most out of your new network even after you've set it up. And everything that's great here also applies if you have more than one network running.
Your cloud meets Google's
When you set up a Google Wifi network — whether using the new mesh routers or a Google OnHub router with the latest software — you sign in with your Google account. All your settings and information are backed up not only on the device firmware but as data inside your online cloud on a server somewhere that Google has set up to hold our data.
Having an online account is trading convenience for privacy. But sometimes it's worth it.
This can be a bit off-putting, and there are legitimate concerns about giving so much data to one company. I have them, too. We all should. But Google has been shown to value our privacy almost as much as we do and gaffes have been minor and few in number. So far. While it's fine to be a little uncomfortable about it, there's no denying that a lot of value is to be had from this arrangement.
One great way to see that value is if you need to setup and manage more than one Google Wifi network. Each is part of your Google account, and that means you can make any adjustments or new settings from anywhere with a data connection — even if that connection isn't part of a Google Wifi network.
I have a Google Wifi network at my house. It consists of three Google Wifi mesh routers and an ASUS OnHub router using the latest software to merge it into the mesh. I can control who has access and what priority any devices on the network have, manage a guest network and even turn on my Hue lights. I can do this from anywhere right through my phone. I can even set someone else as a trusted person to manage my Google Wifi network.
Google Wifi lets me keep mom and dad's network in tip-top shape instead of a cable company technician.
My parents needed a good router for their place so I picked them up a TP-Link OnHub router a while back. Mom and dad are pretty smart folks, but hooking up a cable modem and Wi-Fi router isn't something they felt comfortable with. I set it up for them and used my Google account in the process. They have reliable and fast Wi-Fi all through their house (and in dad's workshop thanks to the TP Link's forward firing antennae) and I can make sure it stays that way without a long trip. They both are able to do the things they like to do online and don't have to worry about any type of maintenance to keep their network running smoothly.
The best part of it all is that I didn't have to do anything special to enable remote administration or open any ports or anything else. It just works because it was designed to just work this way. This is a small thing, but it's an important thing for those who need it. Without it, my parents would be at the mercy of the cable company when it comes to equipment and service. Instead, they have me. That makes it one of the best features of Google Wifi for our family.
Reader comments
Google Wifi makes managing more than one network easy
i love my OnHub, but this is exactly why I'm getting a 3 pack of Google Wi-Fi, so I can setup my mom's house, and be able to address minor issues with the app as needed
Great explanation. Have heard great things about onhub and Google Wi-Fi.
I tried to order Google WiFi back in early December and have been on wait list ever since. Amazon is also giving me about a two month lead time unless I pay a big premium to another seller.
I guess nothing different when you consider the Pixel XL shortage.
How long did you wait for your Google WiFi?
Hey I just wanted to say I have a similar situation. I have a network at my Grandparents and one at home. I had to use different Gmail accounts though. How did you manage to get both under one account?
I picked mine up due to a an article on DroidLife saying they were back in stock for a limited time last December. The problem with the wait list is that until they're in stock for a significant amount of time, the notification from the wait list is useless. I'd use an app in the Playstore called Store Stock Checker. It gives you real time updates on what is and isn't in stock, and it has tabs on the top for Phones, Home, VR, Streaming Devices, and Tablets. It's what I used to get my 6p when stock was erratic after launch. I completely forgot about it but if I hadn't I would've had the Google WiFi 3 pack much sooner. So give it a shot, it can't hurt, although it does pretty much send notifications of everything, so most of them you won't care about.
I haven't gotten a single notification from the waitlist. Has anyone?
Keep checking, I managed to order a three pack from the google store a few days ago. Arriving next week. I was already on the wait list but never got a notification.
I checked now and it's in stock... Well, what do you know...
Oh, this is good information to have. My mom is still paying $10/mo to AT&T to lease their mid-range wireless cable modem, so I'm going to get her a wireless router and let her use one of the old Surfboards I have in my basement. Super easy remote management on my end would be a big selling point.
Update: I didn't have to use separate accounts. I am now managing both from one account. I never would have known. Thanks for the article. I just added myself as a manager from one account and then I get a drop down list on the side of my networks. Super handy.