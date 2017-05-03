Not even a smiley face in the changelog, Google? Alright, that's fine. We're not mad.

If you haven't thumbed through the Google Wallpapers app recently, or you don't have it installed at all, today might be a good day to rethink that. A huge update to Wallpapers has added tons of new incredibly high resolution images in several categories. Like the originals, they're all amazing and there's bound to be something there for everyone.

Take a look in the Cityscapes, Life, Textures, and Landscapes categories for the bulk of the new images, and drop us a comment with the name of your favorite!

Check out Google Wallpapers!