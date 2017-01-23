It's happening. It's really, really happening.
It turns out the tease was not a lie: Google Voice is receiving much-needed attention for the first time in 5 years. The redesign comes across all platforms — the web, Android, and iOS — and completely starts from scratch on the interface and features while retaining the same core experience that has kept loyal Google Voice users around this whole time.
Continued support for Voice? This truly is a magical day.
The new interface across the web and apps looks entirely fresh and clean, with better organization of different parts of the experience. Messages, calls, and voicemails are kept in separate tabs, and conversations with a single person are grouped together into cohesive threads. After dabbling with it and having half-baked support for years, Google is finally putting its foot down to say that Voice now supports group and photo MMS messaging as well. On the app front, you'll also find the option to directly reply from notifications.
Google says that if you're still using Hangouts for your Google Voice experience you can continue to do so, but chances are you'll be scrambling to try the new app and website as soon as possible. The brand new website and apps are rolling out today, but perhaps equally as important is that Google claims it will continue to iterate on the new design and introduce new features in the future. Continued support for Voice? This truly is a magical day.
Reader comments
Hmmmm....I need to test this out to see if the changes are positive or not
Wat
Well, I suppose it's theoretically possible that installing the new version of the app could cause a Google employee to track me down and kick me in the crotch. But that's really the only change I could think of that would be negative, and even then only barely so.
You have to weigh temporary (though harsh) pain of the kick you your crotch, vs. the constant pain of looking at the old UI.
Google Voice: the nut-punch of UI
I was pointing to more of the inevitable pull of GV functionality out of Hangouts back into the native app and the effects it will have on usability
http://i.imgur.com/4Qf7MEE.jpg
Just grabbed the apk and uploaded it to apkmirror get it while it's hot! http://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-voice/google-voice-5-0-14...
"not available in your country".
UK clearly a backwater.
Mind you, TuGo does calls, texts and voicemail perfectly - you just have to be an O2 monthly customer.
Oh, and it does it on my tablet and my Windows laptop too. Very useful being able to answer the phone or a text through my laptop.
And still US only, I presume.
Not available in Canada !
So is this what I wanted Allo to be? Cross-platform, supports SMS/MMS and has a web client? Or am I misreading/misinterpreting things?
Kind of. It doesn't have rich messaging like Allo does, though. It's a really good implementation of SMS/MMS, but it's still SMS, so pictures don't look as nice as when you send via Allo (or Hangouts or Whatsapp or whatever), you can't send voice clips, etc.
Goodbye, Hangouts!
Finally! One of their best services too.
Not available outside the US? GTFO.
I wonder how/when this will impact Project Fi users?
Too late for me. Got rid of Google Voice last year because I was suck of waiting on Google to get their act together with it. Looks good but I'm not going back.