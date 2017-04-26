New features let you find and share everything easier to make a vacation stress-free like it should be.

Planning your vacation can be a lot of work. And when you're done figuring it all out you need to get it organized and put somewhere that you can use it. Google Trips can help and some new features make it even easier.

Keeping track of your reservations is now easier because everything is in one place in one app. The new Google Trips keeps it all on one tab and lets you share any of it with the tap of a button. The person you're sharing with will get an email with all the details, and see them in the Google Trips app as well.

The next new feature lets you instantly update details for flights, car rentals, and hotel or restaurant reservations even if you haven't received any confirmation. Press the plus button while you're in the reservation section and enter all the details.You can even add notes that don't fit into a specific category.

Crowdsourcing is a great way to discover new things and you can now download destinations that have trended towards the top.

Finally, train and bus reservations are organized right along with flight and hotel reservations.

Having an app that keeps all your travel plans in one place makes things easier for everyone traveling. Being able to download it all so you can see it when you don't have a connection makes it even better. With these new features, Google Trips is the app you need to use for your next vacation.