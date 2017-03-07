Google Translate gets much better at converting phrases from Hindi, Russian and Vietnamese into other languages.

Google announced back in November that it was adding neural machine learning to its translation service, allowing the service to translate entire sentences at a time. The move resulted in a drastic improvement when using Google Translate with English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Turkish, and today the company is adding support for Hindi, Russian and Vietnamese.

While Google Translate works great when translating individual words from Hindi to other languages, it often breaks down when converting entire sentences. Google is fixing that by adding machine learning, which results in more contextual (and coherent) responses:

You should start seeing more accurate results for Hindi, Russian and Vietnamese when using Google Translate on the web, from the Android and iOS apps, as well as on Google Search. Google also said that it will expand the availability of machine learning to more languages in the coming weeks. If you're interested in learning how the machine learning process works for Google Translate, head on over here to know more.