It is impossible to go seven or more days without some messaging news from Google.
Google seems to understand that it needs to pare its messenger story down to a few apps that cover everyone's needs (so it's easier for people to ignore them all and use WhatsApp anyway). And, to some extent, that's what is happening, but everything feels so chaotic and is changing before replacements are ready.
It just feels like Google has gone off the deep end.
Some people use the word confusing to describe Google's strategy here, but no matter what words are used it all still feels rushed — something you would expect from amateurs instead of one of the biggest tech companies in the world. It just feels like Google has gone off the deep end.
I'm going to take responsibility for what every blogger or journalist has done wrong here because some of the confusion is our fault. It's easy (and fun) to write about seemingly random changes and follow with a jab at Google for doing them. But if you break things down you can guess at Google's strategy.
- Hangouts is now a proper enterprise tool. Or at least it will be. Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat sound like, together, a potential Slack replacement for every company that uses Google Docs. Seeing what it will (hopefully) be capable of, I imagine Mobile Nations is going to give it a spin because we are a Google Docs shop.
- Google Talk is dead. It needed to die so the places it lives can be used for Hangouts Chat. Nobody uses the Google Talk app on their phone or tablet, and while having it tied to Gmail is great, having Hangouts Chat there is better for the people who live in Gmail all day. They are the people who will use Hangouts Chat to talk to their demanding boss from Toronto (Ed note: Damnit, Jerry). Or something.
- Allo is Google's app for people who don't want to use SMS. And that is a lot of people. I had hoped Google would use Allo and Duo to provide an iMessage-like experience, but instead, it's the Mountain View version of WhatsApp. It's also a really good app, but nobody wants to use it because WhatsApp has a gazillion more users. Had Google worked things out and brought Allo to us before WhatsApp exploded, things may be different.
- Duo is Google's video calling app. It's a really nice app with a fatal flaw: you can't set up a group call. A lot of work went into making things easy and delivering the best video feed possible for every level of bandwidth, but Hangouts used to let 15 people get together and look at each other. We are not likely to forget that and will complain instead of using Duo, or at least complain while using it. I know I will. Especially when I use Hangouts Meet for work stuff and can't use it for anything else unless I get a Google Apps account or am invited to a Hangout by someone with a Gapps account. WTF, Google?
- Android Messages is one thing Google is doing right. Too bad it depends on your carrier to also do it right, and that will take forever and an act of God because your carrier wants your friends to switch to it rather than make its features available to users on another provider. I wish Google was working on some way for people using Android Messages to have a great IM experience with each other without using SMS to do it. But, technically, they have Allo for that.
- Google Voice has been improved so it's a nicer experience for when you want to send texts from your tablet or use the same number on more than one phone. Unless you use Project Fi. Then you're screwed. Also, why is there no screw emoji? They have "ear of Maize" so it will have to do. 🌽
- Supersonic exists to give us one more thing to wonder about and for Russell Holly to talk to himself and the Supersonic help chat bot.
Now for the big question: How the hell do you make all these changes without pissing everyone off and confusing the hell out of a person who just bought their first Android phone and wants a replacement for iMessage?
This stuff is hard, and the way Google is doing it makes it seem even harder.
You don't. That means you probably should be changing everything all at once.
I won't pretend that I would be a good businessman. I have a hard time deciding what side to get with my steak or what socks to wear. I imagine some really smart people in expensive suits sitting at a giant mahogany table using slides and big words to make these decisions, but then I see them in action and realize it could just as easily be a bunch of folks who tumbled out of a clown car. I have no idea what Google is thinking, and it's kind of hard to assume they have a comprehensive plan.
Google I/O is coming. It would be a great time for someone to explain something. If they do, we'll tell you all about it. And if they don't we'll keep scratching our heads and guessing at what they have planned.
Reader comments
Great article as always. Loved the clown car comment. And the dig at Daniel haha
I'm a Project Fi user - and very happy with the service - and I've never once used Google Voices, don't even really know what the hell it is. So I guess not all PF users are screwed. But I especially get Jerry's point b/c I switched from an iPhone to Android a year ago (kinda why I have no idea what Google Voices is) and am happy but the only thing I miss from my iPhone days is iMessage. And yes making the transition after 8 years of continuous iPhone use I can't for the life of me understand what the hell Google's strategy is for messaging.
You can't figure out what it is because they don't have one.
If they ever figure it out then android will get even better. Till then Apple will continue to sell many iPhones and I will leave my mom on an iPhone. Android phones are just too confusing and convoluted.
Yup. Most people I know want an iPhone just because of iMessage.
Great article. Yeah Google is doing lots of "things" these days. The worst part is I/we have zero idea which direction they are heading in. Maybe that is the strategy? Keep em guessing!
Horrible strategy if so XD
The best IM app that does video and audio is BBM. It's biggest shortcoming is not having a desktop version and not having the ability to continue your chat on the desktop. The next best is Skype as it does have a desktop option. If BBM had a desktop option and the ability to have both secure and encrypted private conversations and regular conversations would be awesome.
I love BBM. The ads are annoying because they show up as conversations and have to be deleted. The customized pin is nice. I still pay $1 a month for it, and have a few friends that I talk to regularly on it. I wish it were more widely used.
That's a great way to start a conversation. Lol.
Corn holed
Do people want a seamless Android/Googlr to Android/Google iMessage clone?
Because that won't solve iOS to Android Messaging...
That would be RCS. And Apple is very likely to not support RCS.
Agreed Jerry! Google should pick a strategy and an app for Enterprise. And a strategy and an app for Consumers. Then send someone out to clearly explain their plans and stick to it. Google wanting users to change apps like they change underwear is getting tiresome!
LMAO. Great article.
Jesus Christ Google
How do you really feel Jerry? LMAO
"(so it's easier for people to ignore them all and use WhatsApp anyway)"
Exactly. Everyone uses WhatsApp anyway and that one is truly cross platform - works on Windows 10, on Android, on iOS and even on the defunct Windows Phone / 10 Mobile. So why should anyone care about any of Google's messaging apps?
The average consumer doesn't even know what the hell is Allo except it's half the title of a popular sitcom.
Google has lost the plot when it comes to messaging but, to be honest, no one really cares because no one is actually truly affected by that.
And even the Hangouts...I mean... "a potential Slack replacement for every company that uses Google Docs"...that's an extremely reduced number of companies anyway. Most companies are smart and opt for Microsoft's vastly superior Office apps.
Is there a reason that Google can't make this just a part of Android? I know it's tough to do when you also promote and allow a ecosystem of apps to give people choice, but at its core couldn't messaging, calling and video calls in a sense be baked in? Then allow lg, Samsung, htc etc.. put their "take" on it and allow it all to work regardless of skins, UI and carrier. App developers could use the same basic section of Android code and develop their take on messaging like they are now, but at the apps core, it would all be compatible? I don't know enough about how all this works. It just seems logically possible to do and have a better overall experience on Android.
Your phone would still be whichever Android you prefer and the UI that comes with it, but behind the scenes it all plays nicely.
Make any sense?
Never even heard of Google talk. Voice, talk. Will their next app next week be named speak?
Google, a company known for abandoning products, launched one with "Project" in the name and people actually took them seriously. Wow.
iMessage and facetime. Two apps, I'm just saying...
Just make 1 app that does sms, mms, voice, video, group. Not a different thing to accomplish with Googles resources, but with their logic it probably impossible smh...
RCS
It's nothing new. It's what Google's been doing for years now, just throwing whatever ideas their developers have at the wall and seeing what sticks.