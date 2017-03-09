Google Store gets a country picker.

The Google Store is finally easing geographic restrictions and allowing customers to purchase products from other countries. The store's country selector page lets you browse products and get them delivered to that specific country, provided you have a valid address. For instance, I can now browse the U.S. Google Store from India and pick up the Daydream View or Chromecast Ultra and get them delivered to my family in the U.S.

If you're looking to send a gift to someone across the world or are using a forwarding service to purchase an item that isn't available in your country yet, the feature definitely comes in handy.

As noted by Android Police, you can use debit or credit cards issued in your own country to purchase products in another region, and track the package from your Google account. The move is definitely welcome, and brings the Google Store on par with the likes of Best Buy when it comes to international orders.