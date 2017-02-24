The messaging app was no match for Google's confusing messaging strategy.

Remember Spaces? The group messaging app that was sort of, kind of aimed at developers? It launched last May around the time of Google I/O and featured a bright, colorful tile interface. Each tile would have a bevy of Chrome, YouTube, and Google search links attached to it.

Well, Google's retiring Spaces to the old app farm in the sky, as confirmed by Google's John Kilcline. The app will alert you of its imminent irrelevance and subsequently link to a support page with all of the details. So, uh, finish up what you were doing on Spaces before it goes read-only on March 3. You'll be able to reclaim your data until April 17.

Did you use Spaces? Tell us about it.