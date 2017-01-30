Google creates its largest humanitarian fund yet to deal with Trump's immigration order.
Google has set up a $4 million "crisis fund" following President Trump's executive order on immigration. As reported by USA Today, the money will go toward four organizations: the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR.
According to the report, Google will contribute $2 million to the fund, with employees coming up with the other $2 million. The publication also noted that Google executives are donating money in an individual capacity. Google is one of several Silicon Valley companies that condemned Trump's immigration order, which sees residents from seven predominantly-Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — banned from entering the U.S. The order also affects those that have valid green cards and visas, and bans all refugees from entering the country for 120 days.
Ride-sharing service Lyft has announced that it will pledge $1 million over the course of four years to the ACLU, calling Trump's executive order "antithetical:"
This weekend, Trump closed the country's borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted that the service will provide free housing to refugees:
Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017
Men like Trump care too much about their personal interest. There is a reason he refuses to release his tax returns. This will be shown when his audit is complete and he will keep refusing to release his tax returns.
Divide and distraction seems to be his model. I wonder what is the purpose of this distraction?
Buying time to "cook" the books so to speak. Perhaps he requires help in the financial kitchen. I'm sure Spicer can help with some more "alternative truths and alt-facts" fit for fiction. Tax evasion or tax avoidance. Perhaps "alternative-math". He spoke at length demanding of others of which he himself refuses.
**** Trump!!!!!
If they have all this money to throw around. Why not help the countless number of homeless vets..... Vets before illegals
Because it doesn't fit the narrative the media is spinning.
I completely agree, fix what's wrong with home before worrying about anyone else.
Taking a stand? And this is tech news? More political crap. Bookmark deleted.
If a policy has an adverse effect on how a tech company functions then it's news, and is this is an Android based website then anything that affects Alphabet/Google then very much deserves to be reported upon.
I agree.
I wish there are a like option here ☺
Ditto
There is. The little up arrow. Conversely, the little down arrow is dislike...
Bravo
Why did the Clintons have to shut down their international initiative, she wasn't going to be president so foreign governments stopped buying her off
Will Google try to help the Yazidi since they have basically been blocked by the previous administration from coming as refugees
Why talk about Clinton? She is not the President. Hell she doesn't hold a position in the government anymore. No interest in what she does or did. Trump is POTUS, what he does affects the US n the rest of the world. Not sure y people keep mentioning her?