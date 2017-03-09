Some Google Pixel and Pixel XL units have been affected by a microphone hardware issue. This is what you need to do.
Google can't seem to figure out its Pixel problem. Not only does the best phone of 2016 (and beyond) have some major inventory problems, but when it's not working properly, it's really not working properly. Take the latest issue the company is dealing with. Since the phone's release, an increasing number of people have been complaining about the microphone issues — one day it will be able to make calls and record audio, the next day, nothing.
Turns out that in "under 1% of devices," a tiny crack in the solder connecting the audio codec chip to the main motherboard causes the phone to lose audio processing abilities. More frustrating is that, according to Google employee Brian Rakowski, some users were intermittently getting microphone use back, since the solder, depending on whether conditions and the severity of the crack, would occasionally re-establish a connection.
Based on temperature changes or the way you hold the phone, the connection may be temporarily restored and the problems may go away. This is especially frustrating as a user because, just when you think you've got it fixed, the problem randomly comes back. We believe this problem is occurring << 1% of phones and often happens after a few months of use (it could be triggered by dropping the phone that may not cause any visible external damage).
Rakowski also says that a very small number of units just have defective microphones. Either way, the phone needs to be replaced under warranty, either by Google or the carrier/retailer from which it was purchased. Google says it is honoring all warranty claims for this particular problem.
The Google employee goes on to reassure users that all Pixels sold after January won't have the audio disconnection issue because the solder has been reinforced during manufacturing.
Does your Pixel have this issue, or have you experienced any other hardware-related problems that needed to be fixed under warranty?
Reader comments
Some Pixel phones also have defective rear glass panel that cracks with very little to no force.
I think that's just called having a glass back, but yeah that's definitely a concern.
Iphones didnt crack and they had full glass back. I also dont remember having this issue with Nexus 4. I think Pixel glass is just too thin and/or not properly glued
The problem with this hardware defect is that it can manifest after 1 month, 6 months, 1 year, or never.
With this being a known and admitted hardware manufacturing defect by Google, they should make good on its correction whether it occurs during the warranty timeframe or not.
Google's clear admission of fault in this case is, of course, "hey guys, we started making this defective build procedure much better in January"
OOPS, on October, November, December, and how many ever months prior to those for initial release stock.
HTC was the wrong partner for this project. Hopefully they aren't stuck with them for too many years.
Absolutely correct, it's too bad their prom date Huawei broke up with them, because they weren't allowed to co brand the phones.
I think we would have had a much better outcome with Huawei as a partner. We wouldn't have had this "rushed and just ran out of time" BS. I also strongly suspect we would have gotten much better sounding speakers and a much higher degree of water resistance.
Funny, I didn't see any discounted rates for their "rush" job and the shortcomings it entailed.
I agree. Looking at something like the Honor 8 makes me wish that would have worked out.
Huawei would've been better. I really liked 6p. Pixel feels more solid but that rear glass back is crap, along with bezels, and no stereo speakers etc. Samsung is not bad either minus the single speaker issue. Pixel S8 and S8 Plus or whatever would be nice......with front firing speakers
That's a bummer.
I've had people asked me if "I was there", but that has been very intermittent, with only the usual cellular hiccups.
Well, I'm very glad to see Google taking up on their mistakes. It's a good juxtaposition compared to what Nintendo has been doing about their Switch issues (Dead pixels are a common problem with LCDs a few days after launch am I right? Kek.)
Knocks on wood..... So far my Pixel has been drama free.
Surprise Surprise. They still have yet to resolve some of the other issues for some since it's inception.