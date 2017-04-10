Google is looking to better compete with Samsung by partnering with LG on displays.
Google is ready to spend close to $1 billion — around $880 million at today's exchange rate — to LG Display to produce curved OLED panels for its next Pixel phones, according to Korea's Electronic Times (via Reuters).
The report says that LG has not approved the offer just yet, but the move is an indicator that Google understands it needs to follow Samsung, LG and presumably other OEMs in producing thinner, more flexible OLED panels to maximize the screen space of its next Pixels while keeping overall device footprint down.
While the original Pixels use OLED panels, which are ideal for virtual reality and optimized for the Daydream platform, the phones, available in 5-inch and 5.5-inch variants, have been criticized for their bezels above and below the display, making their overall size much larger than other devices with the same usable screen real estate.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Google is ready to spend a billion dollars to give the Pixel a curved display
Stick with the flat display please. The LG G6's flat display is so much nicer to use.
Agree. Even though Samsung are pushing the curved screens, they are reducing the curves on every upgrade. At this rate they will soon have so little curve that they will be barely distinguishable from flat screens.
Agreed. Flat and 90% screen.
It was mentioned in the latest AC podcast that anything without a bezel-less or curved screen will look dated. It appears that other manufacturers, including Apple, will follow suit.
However, isn't HTC under an agreement to manufacture the Pixel 2? Can Google have both LG and HTC on the Pixel 2 at the same time?
I could see this deal as an indicator that LG is the favorite on the Pixel 3 with a curved screen in 2018, while Google urges HTC to make a near bezel-less display. Heck, even if they cut the bezels by 50% all around, it would look "better" next to the current generation of Pixels.
The Pixel and Pixel XL screens were manufactured by Samsung, even though the phones were built by HTC. Most displays in modern phones are built by Samsung, Sharp, and LG, if memory serves. My guess is that Google wants to try to use LG to get a better deal and newer hardware for the Pixel 2.
And people wonder why Google keep incorporating Samsung ideas into Android.
Is there something wrong with that? Theyare close partners if you didn't know...
Really????? WOOOOW didn't know that. That's the whole point of my post. But thank you for trying to make something out of nothing. As much as people bash Samsung, they are THE leader for Android and features. It's almost as if Google lets Samsung be the test subject to see what works and what doesn't work. People was hating the curved LED but let the Pixel have it and Pixel fanboys will act just like Apple fanboys be like this the greatest thing ever!
That's the beauty of Android.. They all incorporate ideas from each other. It's better for everyone
Samsung fanboys feel they have been robbed when Google "steals" one of Samsungs ideas
Pretty sure that's something you just made up
No it's not something I made up, you see how defensive Samsung fanboys get when it comes to other companies instituting traditionally Samsung features.
Lol. I can tell you're having some sort of heated debate with the voices in your head. I certainly didn't comment on Samsung and the conversation isn't about Samsung. Maybe you can read minds too?
What?
If that's the case, those fanboys need to get over themselves. They pretend that another company incorporating some of Samsung's ideas or designs is directly affecting them. Are they losing money? Or are they losing ammunition for the "my device is better than yours war" they are engaged in?
If anything, it should be flattering that companies are taking cues from Samsung and driving the industry forward. Its not like Samsung is going to belly up and say, "Well crap, they copied us, lets just not do this anymore."
I don't mind at all, especially if they take it and improve on it to make it better.
Good thing I"m not a Samsung "fanboy" and feeling that Google is "stealing" something. Only idiots would believe that. And only idiots would think that someone was believing that.
Exactly. It's amazing how people always bashing TW and it's too bloated and love the Android Experience and the Google incorporates TW features and it's oh we love it! Samsung has done alot of great for Android and it's good that Google is seeing that.
Remind me of when people said no one would want a phablet. Thumbs up to Samsung
samsung is like aids for android.
Samsung makes some beautiful hardware and their cameras are great. Personally for me I just don't care for the software. So some Samsung design cues on the next Pixel is not a bad thing at all.
Hell yeah, man! Seems like it could be the best of both worlds.
That's not new at all.
The Pixel and a lot of phones actually do have quite a bit of Samsung hardware, especially NAND and RAM modules.
g flex was out way before any note edge.
Ok welcome to a world with distorted content and screen with light bleed everywhere!
Light bleed on OLED?
OLED panels have no light bleed
Curved screen still has no real world usage, besides warping the images at the edge.
And i would rather have a phone with bezels at the bottom. Using phones these days is like enrolling your fingers to a gymnastics class.
My s7 edge and PRIV begs to differ warping images.
get your eyes checked.
LG doesn't have any flexible OLED display line at the moment. In Dec 2016, they announced they would be investing in capacity that would come online in 2018 - this is also why most observers saw the iPhone switching to OLED only in 2018.
Looks to me like that is a Pixel 3 enabler at best.
It depends on much of a curve they use. A slight curve would be ok. But the same as the current S8 line is too much for me.
The S8 isn't as bad as my S7 edge. I played with one on display at a Sprint store Sunday.
Agreed. I don't know who is familiar with the Nokia 920s curved display, but it was perfect.
I'm pretty sure that lack of a curved screen had nothing to do with Pixel's low sales. They can have less bezel without the curve (see the G6). If they do that plus add water resistance and market it across all carriers they may actually sell some Pixel 2s.
I agree. If Google learned from the Pixel's supply issues and the desire for water resistance they would be heading in the right direction. Reducing bezel is a MUST because people really do care how a phone looks.
Heck, if they cut the top and bottom bezels by 50% the screen could be bigger without changing the size of the device.
Here's some other hopes for a Pixel 2:
Offer up 1 year of Google Play Music, Google Home, or Daydream Headset. (or all 3) Give people some flexibility with how they want to benefit from Google's services.
Base storage jumps to 64. Top end can stay at 128 or jump to 256.
Availability at AT&T, T-mobile, Sprint and Verizon on the same day.
It's more to do with supply.
The Pixel is not an easy phone to get hold of since it still has some issues with supply.
The curved edges are really not any better or useful. I have the s7 edge and the egde display is severely lacking in function. Not much support. A flat screen is better.
Function? Why does a curved screen need functions? Do you really think Samsung added the curved screen because of that? They did it because it looks cooler and allows them to charge potential customers more.
Posted via the Android Central App
This is not for the Pixel 2's, only 6 months out from being on sale. Maybe, the Pixel 3's, no problem for the Pixel 4's. The agreement has not even been reached yet, much less, the line built.
Well if this is true, and if they don't make a flat version, this Pixel will be my first and last Google phone.
It's why I left Samsung, and I'll leave Google for the same reason.
They should spend their money to make it more available.
This!
There is no doubt there will be more available, but it will also be more popular because people know the brand.
If they're gonna go curved, do it like the Note 7, or maybe make it more subtle from there.
I did actually use the Mate 9 Pro, and its curved display is actually almost non-existent. It's definitely there, but the curve is extremely subtle, to the point where it actually feels like it's flat, even though it isn't.
Please no curved (or Edge) screen on the Pixel! I have the Nexus 6P and I am waiting for the Pixel 2 XL to get a new phone. I definitely don't want a curved screen. It's form at the cost of function! If it's BARELY noticable fine but I watch a lot of video on my phone and I hate how it bends of the sides on the Galaxy Edge series. I really don't see the benefit of having it! Please no!
I much rather see the piexl be IP68 ...I'm just wondering if that will happen as it's probably HTC making the pixel 2 and I dont know of any HTC phones that are water resistant.
I prefer curved. Lots of whining but it looks better IMO.
And here I thought Google only followed Apple , feature for feature .
This is bad , I like my flagship with a flat screen for the glass screen protector ..looks like S7 and G6 are the last . :(
I don't see any benefit to the curved screen , except 'less bezel' = 'more broken screens' ..which is only good for the phone mfg -- like non removable batts
Kenny