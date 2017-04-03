Google wants to help you to discover the great games being made by indie developers.

You gotta love Google for all that it's done and continues to do to support indie game developers — from running fantastic contests that shine a light on outstanding indie games for Android to giving away a paid app for free each week. Now, it has added a new home for the best indie games in the Google Play Store.

The Indie Corner is a new section within the Google Play Store where you can easily browse through the best indie games available for Android. The page is broken up into three categories: latest releases, Google's own picks, and "indie masterpieces", which features some absolute must-play titles from recent releases like Reigns to older classics like The Room Three and Smash Hit. Every game is rated four stars or higher (and deservedly so), so we may as well consider this the cream of the crop for indie Android games.

Featuring a mix of both free and paid apps spanning all genres, you're sure to find your next favorite game on this list. We've bookmarked this page in our browser and you should too.

Check out the Indie Corner in the Google Play Store