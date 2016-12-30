There is more music than you can imagine right at your fingertips.
While there are many apps that stream music, and stream it well, Google Play Music is Google's music service and as such is an app that comes on millions and millions of devices. While the app has gotten clunkier in recent years, the app is still undoubtedly one of the most useful on the Android scene, and with generous benefits to both paid and free users, it's an app worth getting to know.
- How to upgrade into an unlimited membership
- How to upgrade to a family plan
- How to search for music
- How to find a station
- How to curate a station
- How to create a playlist
- How to find a podcast
- How to purchase music
- How to download music to your device
- How to download music to your computer
Upgrade to an unlimited membership
For free, you can listen to radio streams and previews of full tracks, as well as up to 50 thousand personal songs you upload to your account. But to get the full experience from Google Play Music, you'll want to subscribe. An unlimited membership with Google Play Music will run you $9.99 each month, and gets you access to tons of new features.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap the overflow icon in the top left of your screen.
Scroll down and then tap on Settings.
- Tap on Start free trial.
- Tap Upgrade now and follow the instructions to upgrade your membership.
Note: Google offers a three-month free trial to all new subscribers, per account, and offers six months free with products like Google Home. If you don't want to upgrade to the paid service right away, come back to these instructions when your trial is finished.
Upgrade to a family plan
While you can use Google Play Music for free, to get all of the features and benefits you'll need to upgrade and pay for the service. When you upgrade, you can choose to grab a family plan. For $14.99, only five dollars more than the standard membership, up to 6 people can share a membership which includes a Family Library to share your music.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen, or app drawer.
- Tap the overflow icon in the upper left hand corner of your screen.
Tap *Settings** at the bottom left of your screen.
- Tap Start free trial (This may say individual unlimited if you are paying for an Unlimited membership).
- Tap Other Plans.
Tap Family.
- Tap sign up and follow the instructions to upgrade your account.
Search for music
You can search for what you're looking for by genre, artist, band and song title.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen, or app drawer.
- Tap the search icon in the upper right corner of your screen.
Type in the band, or song title you are searching for.
- Tap the search icon and browse your results.
Find a station
Stations are a great way to find new music that you haven't heard before, or when you want to set a mood during a party. You can find stations based on genres, activities, moods, decades, and more.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap the overflow icon in the upper left corner of your screen.
Tap Browse stations in the menu that opens up.
- Choose between the stations or search for a specific station.
How to curate a station
Once you've started a station, you get to decide what plays and what doesn't.
- Launch Google Play Music.
- Open up your music station of choice.
- As songs play thumbs up, or thumbs down to decide whether you like them in the station or not.
How to create a playlist
If you want to personalize the music that is about to be played, there is always the options of creating a playlist. This way you can make sure you're only hearing the music that you wanted to hear.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen, or app drawer.
- Open the music you want to add to a playlist.
Tap the icon with three dots on the right side of the screen.
- Tap Add to playlist.
- Tap Create new playlist.
- Type in a name, description, and adjust the privacy settings before tapping create playlist.
Subscribe to a podcast
Google Play has plenty of podcasts that you can explore and subscribe to.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home screen, or app drawer.
- Tap the overflow icon at the top left of your screen.
Tap on Podcasts.
- Tap Your podcasts at the top of your screen.
- Tap Search.
Type in the name of the podcast you are searching for.
- Tap the podcast you were searching for
- Tap the icon of three dots on the right side of your screen
Tap the Subscribe button.
- Choose your preferences, and tap Subscribe.
How to purchase music
Today, it's easier to purchase music than ever. Google Play Music allows you to quickly buy music you come across in the app, letting you expand your personal library without taking you out of the listening experience.
- Find music you'd like to buy, either in Search or in one of the stations.
- Tap the three-dot menu icon.
Tap Buy.
- You will be taken to the album's Google Play Store listing. Tap the album's price (or song's price, if you want a single track).
Confirm your purchase decision by tapping Buy.
Download music to your device
Google Play Music also gives you the option to download your music for offline playback, so that you don't miss out if you lose signal. Please note that this method of downloading music from Google Play Music does not allow other apps to see the tracks, as Google Play Music encrypts its downloaded music.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home page or app drawer.
- Navigate to the playlist, podcast or album you want to download.
Tap the download icon on the right side of the screen, and the selected music will be downloaded to your device.
Currently, you can only download full albums, full playlists, and podcasts. If you don't want to hassle with manually downloading all the playlists and albums you listen to on a regular basis, you can also set Google Play Music to cache music for offline listening while you're listening to it.
- Launch Google Play Music from your home page or app drawer.
- Tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner.
Tap Settings.
- Under Playback, tap cache while streaming.
If you don't want Play Music to cache while on data, tap Download only on Wi-Fi.
Download music to your computer
If you want to download music from Google Play Music to listen with another music app or set as a ringtone, you're gonna have to reach for a desktop or laptop computer, because you can only download unencrypted songs from Play Music using the Google Play Music website.
Another note: you can only download music you either uploaded or purchased, not songs you have access to from the Google Play Music subscription catalog.
Find the purchased or uploaded music you want to download to your computer.
Tap the three-dot menu icon.
Tap Download.
If you haven't already, you'll be asked to download Google Play Music for Chrome.
If you want to download your entire library from Google Play, we'll need yet another desktop program: Google Play Music Manager.
- Tap the Download tab.
Tap Download my library.
- Specify a download folder.
Tap Start download.
Google Play Music Manager will start the long, long process of downloading your library in the background. Depending on the size of your library, this could take hours or even days. You'll want to leave the computer on the whole, time, too, so make sure that your laptop is plugged in and in an area where it can sit for a long while without disturbing anyone.
Your turn
This is by no means everything that is going on in Google Play Music. It does give you a good place to start from, and explore to find both awesome new music, along with the tunes you've been jamming out to for years. Do you still have questions about using Google Play Music? Did we miss something integral? Be sure to drop us a comment below and let us know about it.
Reader comments
I so agree. A huge reason I stick with Google play music is YouTube Red included with it. I love watching videos and documentaries commercial free on youtube red.
how do you get to the family library to share your purchased music? i have a few purchased albums i'd like to share. i've seen the share libraries for apps, books, and movies/tv but not music. does it only start to show up for new purchases and not old ones? i do have the family plan and family music subscription setup if that helps.
You do not. Family library currently only shares the subscription to All Access and YouTube, not sharing any uploaded songs.
I recommend storing them in a Google Drive folder that can easily be shared with family members.
When I download music through music manager it seems to be locked. I put it in a public folder on my PC and other users can't use it at all
I'm giving up my day one promotional rate to move to a family plan. $14.99 for the 4 people in my family comes out to $3.78 per person per month for the largest library of any of the services + YouTube Red! And everyone can cache as many tracks as they want and avoid mobile streaming costs (if they're not already streaming for free with T-Mobile Music Freedom)!
It needs Crossfade.....
This is the ACTUAL "all you need to know" guide:
Switch to Groove.
In UK can't get podcasts on Google play, can't get YouTube red, can't get Google home. I want all these things, come on Google, stop leaving us out.
If only it was available in Africa.Kenya to be xact
I see no mention of uploading your entire music library, or syncing I-tunes. Both are huge plus's for Google Music. These functions have been in place since the beta of Google Music was introduced 4 years ago.
Aside from not being able to pick and choose your own albums or tracks to listen to, does anyone know the limitations of the free version of Google Play Music? I know you get radio channels to listen to, but are the amount of songs that you could possibly hear smaller than the pay version's radio channels?
Right now paying for the full service is not in the cards so I'm trying to find a free service (the ads are ok to suffer through) that has more music than Pandora.
Was wondering since the last upgrade where the sound equalizer went. Any thoughts or advice?
On my Note 4, it seems to tie into the equalizer on the OEM player.
Has the podcast feature gotten better? I'm sort of obsessed with minimizing apps with duplicate functions when possible, but podcasts were pretty bare bones at launch.
Is it usable now?
Play Music's inability to "follow" artists, and get notified of any new releases, is a major miss. People have complained about it for forever now, and Google will not acknowledge. Ultimately, it forced me back to Spotify. Google does a lot of things very well, but it really needs to listen to its user communities more.
Agree
My daughter likes Spotify, really won't leave it even though I have a family plan with Google Play Music...
Love Spotify's dark theme and how it will inform you if an artist has came out with a new release. Spotify tends to actively follow your trends and support them while Google does not. Interesting. Spotify obviously keeps track of your recent listening tracks and spends some dedicated computer crunching time supporting your style. Google needs to up their game here and have an option to 'optionally' support this. Some may like it, others may not.
Anyway, I've already bought music within Google, and with the adoption of You Tube Red, thought I would go with Google for awhile....
Yeah that's really annoying although if you go into the new releases section it usually shows your artists at the top. Still doesn't fix the problem though
Wow. That's pretty lazy. If you care about an artists music that much wouldn't you be aware of their upcoming albums?
I've got music by almost 500 different artists in my library, including some fairly obscure stuff. I certainly can't keep track of every new release by the subset of them that I "really" enjoy. Spotify does a nice job notifying users when a new release by one of those artists has been added to their library. This is one thing (in my mind) that differentiates them from the competition. I tried Play Music for a year... but I went back for just this feature.
Are you telling us that, every morning, you wake up and turn on your computer, just to check if your favourite band has a new release?
It has nothing to do with laziness, it has to do with liking a band's music, but not really giving two $h!ts about what they are up to on a day-to-day basis.
They do tell you what artist releases a new album and song. They do this with their google now cards,
Hooray for Metallica! Especially Kill 'Em All. Great taste in music, Jen.
Right on man ... Hit the lights ;)
We (both) have a few months left on the promotional price from last year, is there a way to convert to the family plan and not lose the prepaid months? Or should we just wait until the prepaid months expire?
Shame so many albums are incomplete so track 1 followed by 4, 6,7,9.
All the genres have gone and just dance, rock, pop...
I'm an extensive user and never had this problem.
What can happen is if you look up a single song that resides on the album, only that single song will be added to your library. When you go to access the album, you only see the one song instead of them all. Maybe this explains what you are seeing.
You can sill download the entire album by searching for it and click on the download button.
@Jen - Great guide. I've been a Google Play Music subscriber for some time now, and was unaware of the family plan. Checking that out now. Might be worth it!
Is it possible to download music to a PC for offline listening. I do not mean purchased songs. With Microsoft/Groove Music I can download to almost any device. I am looking at dropping Groove for something else. I need to be able to download to phone (which I can) and a PC.
Not to a PC but I believe you can on a Chromebook
Thanks, I guess the search continues for a Groove replacement. I know I am in the minority, but I use a Windows PC and need to be disconnected sometimes.
The only reason I am looking at getting rid of Groove is, it does not seem to like SD cards on Android..
Yes you absolutely can.
If you download to an Android/iOS device the download is cached on the device for offline listening but not otherwise available.
If you download on a PC/Mac/Chromebook the download is an unencrypted mp3 file on your local drive. You can copy it, back it up or do anything else with it that's legal.
You can download songs, albums or play lists from either a mobile app (cached) or web browser (local mp3).
Notes:
1. you can only download an individual song twice to discourage sharing your account with your closest 100 friends, but you can download your entire GPM library for backup purposes an unlimited number of times.
2. you cannot download tracks that are accessible via subscription since you don't own those tracks, you only rent them on a monthly basis. (You CAN download subscription tracks on a mobile device since Google can delete those tracks if your subscription expires.)
I just wish they'd either update their U.I., or give us the option to use a dark version, like Spotify or Amazon.
dark option and a better horizontal interface
There's always one
I wish it had the ability to find specific, descriptive genres. Like you used to be able to go to "stand-up comedy" and get the top comedy albums, new releases, etc. Does anyone know if that's possible? I used to love scrolling through and finding new comedy. C'mon AC friends...help please!
If only the part about downloading the music you just purchased was so easy. Not sure it's every device but on my V10 if I purchase a song it will not download, no arrow to download. If I do a search in my library after purchasing by artist, album or song it won't find it, even if I unclick Download only. It just gives me a bunch of radio station options the song is included in. I also have to download the music to my machine and copy to my phone manually. It never downloads by itself.
It doesn't download automatically but it's easy to download a song, album or playlist. I do it frequently, and have a library of songs cached on my phone for when I'm offline in the gym. And you can download subscription tracks as well as purchased tracks since Google can and will delete the tracks if your subscription expires.
Great app. Subscribed since day 1 to get the promotional rate of $7.99. Love YouTube Red too! That said, I'm not really sure why "buying music" is still an option. I mean with a subscription, we get access to every song and even cache them for offline play. Just my two cents. Nonetheless...I do love the app!
Because if you ever cancel your subscription, you still might want to own rights to that music.
I tend to listen to some of the lesser known up-and-coming artists. They need the money and support, so I always buy their stuff even though I could just add it to my library. Now established acts that pack stadiums with $75 concert seats? No, they are doing quite well without me, and they can have whatever Google gives them from my subscription when I listen to their music.
I think there are still some tracks that are not available with the suscription. If you try to buy an album, you'll see those tracks marked with a "album version".
Correct. It's all in the hands of the content owner or licensing agency (i.e. studio/label).
You pay 8 dollars a month an get to keep nada. Buying music gives the artist a bigger chunk of the share and a song I can listen to no matter what vs having it taken down from the service due to contract obligations. This is the reason why some artists choose to withold their music from streaming services in the beginning.
I use it and subscribe to the service, with the addition of you tube red its definitely worth it to me. It usually has the music I'm looking for. I don't use it for podcast because, well pocket cast is way better I think. All that being said it is far from "amazing". The interface is atrocious at best. I just wish there were more options for it. Maybe a list mode.
"This is by no means everything that is going on in Google Play Music."
I like these informative guides. I think they are a great help, especially to people just starting to use Android, and the Google ecosystem. I do however, have an issue with the title of this article. Don't call it the ultimate guide, when you state it doesn't cover everything that Google Play Music offers.
Aside from that, great write up.
Can you share your additional knowledge?
Been using Google Play Music since they launched it at the introductory price and couldn't be happier. Most of what I'm looking for is available, and being able to upload my own music is priceless. I uploaded all my old CDs and have them everywhere I go. Then, YouTube Red launched without commercials, and the price was included with my Play Music subscription. YouTube without commercials is such a wonderful experience.