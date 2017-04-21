Samsung customers will get a three-month trial and ability to upload 100,000 songs to Play Music.
Google has partnered with Samsung to offer Google Play Music as the default music player on the South Korean manufacturer's phones and tablets, starting with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which are going on sale in the U.S. starting today. The partnership includes exclusive features for Samsung customers, including a three-month trial to Play Music. The offer is available globally, but is limited to new subscribers and not current Play Music customers.
Samsung customers also have the ability to upload and stream 100,000 songs from their own music collection into Play Music, or double the storage capacity usually offered to customers. Google is also touting integration with Bixby, Samsung's personal assistant on the Galaxy S8. When the feature goes live later this spring, you'll be able to ask Bixby to play your favorite tunes on Play Music.
Google's streaming music service has lagged behind Spotify, but by teaming up with Samsung, the search giant has the potential to attract millions of new customers. And Samsung gets to move on from the failure that was Milk Music.
Reader comments
So, no native music player on the S8? Just Google play?
You can download the Samsung Music Player from the store still for local content playback without using Play Music if you so desire.
When Samsung gets the ability to set Play Music songs as alarms and ringtones as an exclusive first, I'm gonna laugh.
Then I'm gonna cry.
And then buy a GS8?
No.
"And then keep your Galaxy S7 and use the new feature when Bixby comes to it."
Awesome!! Good job Google and Samsung getting this worked out.
Sucks doesn't it? They gave us Google assistant, and it won't play anything from my onkyo music player.