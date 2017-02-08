The Pixel's audio problems are mostly over. What a sweet sound.
The Google Pixel has issues. It's still the best phone out there, but it's not perfect, and one such issue consistently been reported is the phone's single downward-facing speaker tending to distort at high volumes. What was initially thought of as a hardware malfunction appears to have been resolved (or is resolvable) using software.
According to a number of people who downloaded the February 2017 security update onto their Google Pixel this week, the sound issues appear to have been fixed — at least for some. Two commits to AOSP in January — one from Google and the other from HTC — tell the story of a company looking to both its internal software team and its manufacturing partner to figure out exactly what has been happening.
What does this mean? Well, as Russell Holly pointed out, it's very difficult to make speakers act identically inside a phone, since there are always going to be variances in temperature, humidity and slight alterations to the size and shape of the cavity itself. What Google can do is resolve the issue for the largest number of people through a software calibration, which it appears to be doing here.
Common Google Pixel problems and how to fix them
If you're using a Google Pixel with the latest security update, has it resolved your audio problems? Or did you not have one in the first place? Or have you still been unable to buy one?
Reader comments
Google Pixel's speaker problems have been fixed — probably
Haven't had any speaker issues at all with my pixel xl but at least it patches some security issues 😊
Yes same here. Glad they are on the case anyhow.
Confirmed had a slight issue not as bad as some fully tested since the update last night cranked the volume up. Sounds as though the EQ has been adjusted/changed for the better 🙏
I agree, it sounds to me like they tweeked the EQ a bit, and it sounds fine for what it is, a single bottom firing speaker.
I never really had a huge problem to begin with. I understand that there are legitimate issues with the phones, but I also think that a good portion of it is much ado made about nothing.
I think a lot of this comes from angry Nexus fans who are upset that the phone(s) don't cost $400.00-$500.00, and frustration at the lack of ready availability several months after release.
I also think the Nexus fans are justified in many ways. I think that for the 6p and the 5x not to receive the Google assistant with the Nougat update was a slap in the face after having purchased either model the previous year in good faith that they would receive timely and unfettered updates. Just my opinion.
I did have the issue on my XL, seems to have fixed it with the latest update. Very good. It is not a problem I noticed often but when I did was pretty blatant.