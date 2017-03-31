Google's new Pixel phones have arrived — this is what you need to know.
Google's Pixel and Pixel XL are here, and they're fantastic. These latest phones are the first made entirely under Google's control, following in the footsteps of the two Chromebook Pixels and the Pixel C tablet.
That makes these phones interesting from a hardware perspective, wearing just the "G" logo on the back and taking on some neat design cues, but also in terms of how the software and features are deeply integrated into these aluminum blocks. Here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.
The easiest way to learn about Google's newest phones is to read our full review and then watch the video review that goes along with it!
Nexus is dead. Long live Pixel
The new Pixel and Pixel XL are of course not Nexus phones by brand, but they clearly carry on the legacy of the line. They come from Google, are sold unlocked and epitomize the complete Google experience.
If you owned (or lusted after) Nexus phones in the past for their simplicity, direct support from Google and clean integration of Google's own apps and services, you'll be served just as well by the new Pixels.
There are some Pixel-exclusive software features
One thing that differs with these latest Google phones is that the Pixels have exclusive software features that won't be coming back to previous Nexus phones in an OTA update. The biggest feature on the list is Google Assistant, which is built right into the Pixel's software and accessed through the home button. It isn't part of Android 7.1, but something tied to the Pixels right now. The Pixels also have advanced camera processing and features, which technically could work on the Nexus 6P because of its similar hardware, but in likelihood will be kept Pixel exclusive.
We don't know exactly which features will be just time-limited exclusives, which will be brought over with a different implementation and which will stay exclusive to Pixels forever. But you can know that Nexus phones' software won't look or act the exact same as a Pixel does today — that's even more true for other phones that eventually receive Android 7.1 updates.
You get 24/7 support built in
It's not necessarily a software feature at its core, but part of the justification of the Pixels' high prices is the inclusion of live 24/7 support direct from Google. The support is built right into the settings of the phones, and lets you quickly contact Google for a phone call or chat to talk about what's going wrong with your phone.
Much like Amazon pioneered on its Fire tablets, Google can also start a screen sharing session with you so you can literally show your exact problem to the support person and figure it out while on the phone. It's these sorts of things you may not think about all the time, but when you just can't figure out a problem it's great to have it there. The feature may be particularly useful if you're looking at the Pixel for a less tech-savvy family member or friend — you're no longer the tech support!
Two sizes, same phone
Google's branding for the Pixel phones is a tad confusing, as the name used in marketing is just "Pixel" while we of course we know there's more than one phone available. But the way you should look at this is just two different screen sizes of the same phone: a 5-inch Pixel, and a 5.5-inch Pixel XL.
The phones are identical in terms of internal specs, build, hardware quality, features and software — there are just three differences to note: the Pixel XL has a larger 5.5-inch display, a higher 2560x1440 resolution, and a larger 3450 mAh battery. That compares to the Pixel's 5-inch 1920x1080 display and 2770 mAh battery.
The drop in screen resolution shouldn't be too upsetting considering the still-high pixel density at 5 inches, and of course when the body gets smaller the battery is going to shrink as well. Battery life shouldn't drop off much considering the smaller screen and resolution. Really, this comes down to how much screen you need to get your daily tasks done, and how much you can manage in your hand and pocket.
Yes, they're expensive
The standard Google Pixel starts at $649, with the larger Pixel XL at $769. An extra $100 in either case will bump the internal storage to 128GB. Those are absolutely top-end prices, competing directly with Samsung, HTC, LG and of course Apple. Whether these phones are worth that price to you is a personal decision, but Google is certainly trying to make a compelling case.
One thing to keep in mind here is how the Pixels fit in with the full retail prices of the Nexus phones that came before them. Aside from the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, which both set an abnormally low expectation for price, Nexus phones have regularly broken the $500 and $600 price levels for their respective years — from back at the Nexus One launch, up to the Galaxy Nexus and on to the Nexus 6 and even Nexus 6P. They haven't all been as inexpensive as we like to remember.
Updates come from Google, guaranteed
One of the most compelling reasons to buy a phone from Google is software updates. Not only will the Pixels be supported by two years of guaranteed Android platform and feature updates, but you'll also be getting monthly security patches for three years as well. Those updates won't be such a pain to take, either, as Android Nougat introduced seamless updates that get in place in the background and apply quickly on reboot.
There are lots of phones with really cool software features right out of the box, but it's their shaky continued support a year or two down the road that make us take pause. If you don't want to worry about when or where your future software update is coming, the Pixels should be your top choice.
You can buy from Verizon, but shouldn't
When Google announced the Pixel and Pixel XL it touted the fact that a deal was made with Verizon as the exclusive U.S. carrier for the phones. Thankfully, you don't have to buy the phones from Verizon — and in our opinion, you shouldn't.
If you buy the Pixel or Pixel XL from Verizon, you may have future Android updates delayed due to Verizon's testing — even though Verizon claims it wants to launch updates simultaneously with Google. There are also a few "bloatware" apps from Verizon pre-installed on the phones, which you may not use. The bootloader is also encrypted, meaning if you want to tinker with your phone you'll be out of luck.
Our recommendation is to buy the Pixels from the Google Store.
You should look at Project Fi, however
If you're looking to switch carriers after getting your Pixel, you may want to look into switching to Google's own carrier offering called Project Fi. It's an awesome carrier that doesn't tie you down with contracts, agreements, lengthy bills or overage charges — it's all about simplicity, just like the Pixels.
With Project Fi, your Pixel will actively switch between using Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks depending on which is best, and will also jump on open Wi-Fi outside of your house as well as let you make calls and texts over any Wi-Fi network. It's just $20 per month to start, plus $10 per gigabyte of data you use, no matter how much you use. You're refunded for data you buy but don't consume in the month, and you can even use that data outside of the U.S. with no extra fees. There's even a group plan where you can bring along your family to Project Fi.
You can get a Project Fi SIM card for free when you order your Pixel, or if you already have one on the way you can pick up a SIM card when you sign up for Project Fi online.
Comparing it to the competition
The Pixel is one favorite Android phone right now, but that doesn't mean there aren't some seriously good competitors out there. From the LG G6 to the Galaxy S8, there are plenty of devices looking to steal the crown, and we've got your in-depth comparisons.
Still having problems?
We're running into some serious issues with the Google Pixel, from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi to microphones cutting out. Google has promised to fix all of them in time, but in the meantime you can find our running list of Google Pixel issues and share your stories.
Undecided? Hop in the forums!
There's so much to learn about Google's new Pixel phones, and even when you get to know more it can often lead to even more questions. If you're still on the fence of whether or not to buy a Pixel, or have a specific question to discuss, the Android Central forums are the place to be!
Google Pixel: Everything you need to know
Why do we care about a phone that will be phased out in a few months. Google will push an update right before the Pixel 2 comes out that will kill your battery life and make your phone slower so that you begin to hate the Pixel and make you want to buy Pixel 2. Mark my words. I feel that the Pixel was rushed out, poor design, large bezels and not even water resistant.
I should still not buy it from Verizon right? Because of the bloatware and lack of updates?
I'm using a Verizon model on T-Mobile and I don't have any bloatware and I get regular updates. I'm even on the beta track .
Or wait, were you just being sarcastic because it said that in this old @ss article? If that's the case, then I look dumb for not catching on lol.
What's up with all the regurgitated stories?
Early April Fools I am guessing
I hate being a negative Nancy, but this repost is a reminder the device is still OOS.
Ok, I never say this, but what the hell?
Great news, everyone! The Pixels are here!!!
And it's about time!
"Great news, everyone! The Pixels are here!!!"
They look kind of interesting, but I'm holding out for that new Note 7 coming from Samsung later this year. I hear it's da bomb.
Maybe they are back in stock. All of them.
I'm digging hard to find a reason.
I heard that if you root this phone, it causes something bad to happen to your phone. What can you do with a always open bootloader?
I have high hopes for this phone but maybe it's not for me because I would prefer expandable storage though.
Going the VZW route. Gotta trade the note 7 in so need a phone ASAP. Plus I can grab the black 128 version and have it in hand next week. Can't wait on a list through the Google store or Project Fi for that matter.
Verizon has partnered closely with Google on the Pixel phone and has a minimal amount of bloatware. I believe I read that there are only 3 to 4 extra apps. There might be a minimal delay in updates but Verizon has assured they are working closely with Google on the update schedule. This is Googles first phone with hardware and software control and they are going to ensure that timely schedules are meet.
I rather buy a v8
wow,I wonder is anyone else has the mobile nation's survey flash across their screen and then leave a grey screen over the web page?
Not a positive reading experience.
Fortunately, was able to get around it, but I also can make it repeat -at least on Chrome.
I suppress the malware known as "advertisements" and don't have my machine hijacked this way.
will Google phones batteries last as long as Apple which can last over 5 or 6 years.
.... at which point you have to throw away the phone. A downfall of the major design flaw of not having easily-removable batteries.
If my TV remote batteries go bad, I slide open a panel and replace them. Phones should be no different.
I'm on Verizon, I have Nexus 6p, HATE how I can't get visual voicemail. I preordered the Pixel XL. If I buy through Google, will I have visual VM?
things i know about the ipixel:
-its design is like the icrap 6
- no sd card slot to force people to pay more for storage
- no sd card slot to force people to use more mobile data through streaming/cloud (mobile data is not free,regardless of what people say)
- other than a faster processor,it's basically a nexus 6p at a higher price
- it's a icrap 6 wannabe, packed with crapple style ecosystem and it's a lame di*k attempt at money grab by google
- product designers are clearly running out of innovative ideas or are forced to do a crapple style money grab to save some cfo job.
crapple tried telling people how to correctly used their icrap phones,which resulted them becoming the minority share in the smart phone market.google is going to one up crapple by copying their money grab tactics,i hope their lame di*k attempts get shot down with the demise of ipixel like how they (google) killed off the nexus.
Apple became the minority by intent. They limit themselves to the high end, and their ecosystem is better for it. Look at mobile profit share, and you'll see how brilliantly that has played out for them. If they released mid range iPhones for Lumia 5xx prices, then tons of people would buy them and it would become like Android... an Ad-Haven for developers developing more mediocre "free apps" and trying to rake in cash by serving adds to tons of users.
I'm not so sure about that. The Android app ecosystem is one of two reasons I prefer Android over IOS.
Fi is the reason I'll stick with NEXUS and Google phones; not the specs, not biased opinions from the masses or the wanna bee Android or Apple aficionado's. You can swear by replaceable batteries, removable Micro SD, aesthetics, and IP ratings but in the end it's the service that matters the most to me and the Google phone along with Fi is the perfect combination for monthly and yearly satisfaction. I will admit that I loved the iPhone 6S, NEXUS 6P and 5X but I'll choose a Pixel over the XL because of the size and nothing else. I chose the 6S because of the size and gave the 6P to my girlfriend because it belongs in a purse not in a guy's pocket especially when I prefer to move most of the day and the 6" phablet is just to awkward. Hopefully Google can meet my expectations in delivering updates for phones past 3 years; that's what I like about Apple and their relinquishing updates for the 5 series that's been around since 2012....
I'll wait until FI becomes viable in North America. I did consider it for European travel at one times.
The carriers that Fi partnered with still have poor coverage in the US, even combined.
Great specs.
Seems like tough, water-resistant (but IP67 not IP68). I like the smaller one –and a great recommendation about Project Fi. It seems to be the most economical way to get full-spectrum, worry-free affordable cellphone service
However, once I read that it does not have wireless charging, it’s not worth getting.
Last couple of phone I have had all have had wireless charging. Once you use wireless charging, going back to the plug-it-in approach seems antiquated, an extra hassle, and slower.
When I sit down to work, I just drop the phone on the desk wireless charger. When I get up, I just grab it and go. Nothing to plug/unplug fuss over or get tangled on my coffee cup.
Next to the bed, my nightstand also has an (elevated) charger. Set the phone on the Nightclock app, then drop on the charger and sleep. When I get up, I just grab and go.
For me wireless charging has become an essential option. It’s quick, convenient and automatic. Too bad pixel skimped on this.
Quick is definitely not a word I would use to describe wireless charging, Lol.
" It seems to be the most economical way to get full-spectrum, worry-free affordable cellphone service"
Fi coverage is poor, and not having a signal in such a large part of the US is indeed anything but worry-free.
Why is everyone reporting Google Assistant as a Pixel exclusive? Google didn't explicitly say if the feature would be coming to Nexus, and sure, the Pixel will be the only phone with it when it launches, but they did explicitly state in their keynote that they want to push Assistant onto as many devices as possible.
I wish I lived in the US, I'd at least be able to get this phone on contract. People in Europe have it really tough, the only phones available on contract are iPhone and Samsung.
By the way, wife ordered the Pixel to replace her "safe" Note 7 from Verizon, they changed the $20.00 upgrade fee. They said it will be reimbursed on the next bill but having to fork over $20.00 now to get a defective phone replaced is total bullshit!
Yes it is a load of crap. You also have to pay taxes as well after you already had to pay taxes on the Note 7. They want you to hurry up and swap your phone but they want all this money unexpectedly to process the transaction like it was your fault the phone was bad. My only consolation is I get to keep the 256gb memory card I got for buying the Note 7 and get the Daydream view for pre ordering the Pixel.
I avoid taxes by simply driving 35-40 miles to the next state and buying there. There are no sales taxes there, so I simply hand in my phone, get a new phone, and walk out without paying a dime. It's nice :-P
No SD card :(
All the people arguing about getting it from Verizon. What's the point? You can already finance it through the Google store, as well as getting insurance. Why would you want a phone that's locked down and dependant on a carrier when you can get one that's not for the same price? Especially since the one from the Google Store will still work on Verizon exactly the same as the one bought through them.
Now, I know Verizon has gotten a LITTLE better at updating their phones, but from all the years of terrible Android support from Verizon I don't trust them. Especially considering how bad they screwed up the Galaxy Nexus.
Verizon's insurance covers Lost and Theft. Does Google's insurance cover this? I don't even think AppleCare+ covers that, so it seems like something they've have made sure to announce if they were going above and beyond what Apple was offering.
Financing through Google means opening another line of credit. It also means you won't be able to upgrade your phone early, the way you can with Apple's financing (or via Verizon and other carriers).
Verizon has gotten a lot better at upgrading their phones, and they've confirmed that these will receive updates much in the same way iPhones receive updates. Google releases it, and you get it.
Galaxy Nexus was a long time ago. Time to move on. Being a bitter ***** won't enrich your life.
Please update readers that Verizon and Google have both confirmed to Ars Technica that Verizon Pixels will receive Android updates at the same time.
Doesn't fit the narrative they've been building since the phone was announced. Pretty disappointing honestly. I'm sure we'll get an article about how yes they said this but still don't trust them.
You ask and you shall receive. Article is up
I'm sure we'll get an article about how yes they said this but still don't trust them.
#nailedit
They also failed to mention that Google backed up Verizon's announcement with their own.
You know, if buying the Pixel from Verizon had an incentive over the Google Store, I'd consider sacrifice of delays or bloatware. But the Pixel through Verizon is the same price as the Google Store. And the Google Store is offering 0% for 2 years financing. It doesn't make much sense for consumers who are in the know to acquire a Pixel via Verizon. Verizon will get business from those who don't know differently, or those who are impulsive knowing they can get a Pixel in an hour (once it's released). But Verizon could score with smarter consumers at perhaps $75 off the price, or 1-2 GB of extra data each month.
I am in the know. I bought it from Verizon for multiple reasons. Stop making it sound like people who decide to go a different route from yourself are just ignorant. It makes YOU look ignorant.
Relax. Buying from Verizon doesn't make someone dumb, but if you haven't explored your options in this day and age, and you simply to go Verizon, you're not really smart as a buyer. Anyway I'd like to know your multiple reasons, if you don't mind sharing.
Better insurance, sent to my house on the 20th, don't have to open a separate line of credit for financing, to name a few.
I definitely explored my options, and Verizon was the better option. Now with both Google and Verizon confirming the updates will hit at the same time, I regret nothing.
And I also have my finger on the trigger with going Verizon, just based on this article and your POV. Last week was looking grim, but it's looking more promising each day.
I agree, and I am sorry I kind of jumped on you. I am just tired of this attitude that certain people have that if someone chooses to go a different route than them it is because they don't know what they are doing. Honestly if you already have a pre-order with Google or don't mind the separate line of credit I say get it from Google, because they ARE right about the fact that Verizon is somewhat of an unknown at this point. I like to point out that the Verizon that totally screwed up the GNex (I know, I had one) is a totally different Verizon than what we have today as far as updates go. People have a long memory though.
The pros of ordering my phone through Verizon outweigh the cons, what works for me doesn't work for everyone and unfortunately we won't really know how they are going to handle the major updates until next year around this time ya know. A lot of things can change in a year. I am taking my chances because even if an update is delayed, I am confident that Verizon will push it out. Even if Verizon delays the update, given that it is coming from Google it will come faster than it would from another manufacturer. Those are my takes and my reasons. Again, sorry for jumping down your throat, I read far more into your comment than you intended.
It's equally my choice of words. "well researched" would be a better choice of words than "smart" or "educated". Well, I pre-ordered from Verizon. I wanted the blue one and they have the Daydream VR free if supplies last. The funny thing is that because of our employee discount and this being a new purchase, I received a line discount of $25/month. So, basically, I'm paying $8/month more with the Pixel XL; The normal $32/month for the phone is offset by the reduction in line charge. Mind-boggling. If I ordered from Google, my line charge would not have been lowered. So I guess there is an incentive. Ugh, now the wait for new toys! :(
I don't think people are doing the simple math they need to do when they factor this in. At the moment, it almost isn't worth buying a Verizon phone off "contract" because you will pay a higher line access fee. If you buy from them, the phone is going to be factory unlocked (all of their LTE devices are) and you'll save a ton of money on access fees, which is going to end up being over half the cost of the phone in savings there.
If you buy from Google, you don't get that unless you're taking the SIM out of another Verizon phone on the plan and putting it in there (or using a Pre-Paid SIM).
You're better off just getting the phone from Verizon.
If you ever want to move Carriers, you just pay off the remaining balance and put the other SIM in, and it'll get LTE on T-Mobile, AT&T, and I think even Sprint.
Google going with Verizon is probably the better deal for both Google and for consumers. Other carriers aren't beholden to sell their phones unlocked. Verizon is.
AC needs to change their recommendation.
Yeah, what the hell go ahead and purchase from Verizon.
Will Pixel be sold in emerging markets like Mexico? What will be the price, what carriers will be available in Mexico selling this device. I know for sure that AT&T could be one of them
So I'm thinking about getting an unlocked Pixel phone from Google and putting it on straight talk. I now use VZW but want to get rid of my high monthly invoice. Anyone know why this would not work?
"When Google announced the Pixel and Pixel XL it touted the fact that a deal was made with Verizon as the exclusive U.S. carrier for the phones. Thankfully, you don't have to buy the phones from Verizon — and in our opinion, you shouldn't.
More: Don't buy your Google Pixel from Verizon
If you buy the Pixel or Pixel XL from Verizon, you're going to potentially have future Android updates delayed due to Verizon's testing. There are also a few "bloatware" apps from Verizon pre-installed on the phones, which you may not use. The bootloader is also encrypted, meaning if you want to tinker with your phone you'll be out of luck.
Our recommendation is to buy the Pixels from the Google Store."
Both Verizon AND Google have now officially confirmed that Pixel updates will be handled like iOS updates, when Google pushes the update the Verizon model will get updated just like the unlocked model. Also Verizon confirmed the three (THREE) pieces of Verizon software can be easily uninstalled.
And I know I'm crazy, but I kinda like the My Verizon app. I know it's available on the play store and whatever, but it's nice having it because it's easy to keep track of all my family's data usage.
I use the my Verizon app for lots of things, hell I use it to pay my bill every month and I used it to pre-order the Pixel. I get that the fun thing to do is hate on Verizon, but in the case of the Pixel it seems like they're doing it right. Not to mention they've gotten way better about pushing updates, like every carrier has.
Exactly. It's just so much easier and clearer on the app. Plus I don't have to remember to do anything, since I always have my phone on me. The Pixel seems like it's going to do a lot for the Verizon/Android relationship as well as push the entire ecosystem, and that's a good thing, but people are so obsessed with just hating on Verizon.
People here like to complain about those other people who keep buying Apple phones, yet they bash everything Android that gets released simply because it has a Carrier app pre-installed, which really kills all the hype for those of us who were thinking about moving over.
Even though I find this phone mildly interesting, the bashing of Verizon and making the version I'd get seem terrible makes the iPhone 7 Plus look all the more attractive in comparison to it.
I don't think they even understand this phenomenon. I think the infighting and bashing has actually helped Apple, because Android's own users do 90% of the work tearing down the competition for them. Good job.
According to Google, as I spoke to them yesterday, WiFi calling and HD voice will work on a pixel phone bought from Google. I have an email question out as to whether or not visual voicemail will work.
Verizon- wifi calling, HD voice, visual voice-mail, 3 Verizon apps-big deal(fully uninstallable), protection plan that includes LOSS & THEFT, I'm not among the 50 people that care about an unlockable bootloader, annual upgrade eligible. Actually available-delivery on October 20th. Entry price for me- $200.00 under the annual upgrade program for the 128gb pixel xl.
Yeah, for me, it's the Verizon route.
For those who want fully unlocked only, more power to you.
Verizon and Google are saying no delays in updates:
Update: A Verizon spokesperson has reached out to Ars with the following corrections about its version of the Pixel:
"First and foremost, all operating system and security updates to the Pixel devices will happen in partnership with Google. In other words, when Google releases an update, Verizon phones will receive the same update at the same time (much like iOS updates). Verizon will not stand in the way of any major updates and users will get all updates at the same time as Google.
Also, the Verizon version of the Google Pixel is carrier unlocked, so you can use it where ever you like. Finally, we have three apps pre-installed on the phone Go90, My Verizon (which is your account management tool) and Verizon Messages (your messaging app). As you noted, all three can easily be uninstalled by the user."
Update 2: Google agrees! The company told Ars "OS updates and monthly security patches will be updated on all Pixel devices (Verizon and non-Verizon versions) simultaneously."
http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/10/psa-if-you-like-updates-dont-buy-...
I'll wait until they prove it (fool me once....) but it should be noted.
^^ this ^^
Well there ya go.
But...but...but...bootloader!the single most important thing in the universe is the bootloader so still don't buy this from Verizon!
Yeah, I value a phone that works over a phone with "SWEET L33T R0M 69 EXTRA BATTERY LIFE VERSION" on it any day. If rooting and romming is important to you, that's fine, buy from Google. To the vast majority of users a locked bootloader is a non issue.
This might be a dumb question, but I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere. Will the Pixel have something similar to Moto's Active Notifications? Thanks.
if it is anything like " ambient display" that is on the Nexus 5x & 6p, it sucks compared to moto. that is the one thing I truly miss on my moto.
Yep, it's the one feature I love about my Turbo. I'm gonna miss it.
Love Project Fi. Its been awesome and the savings are $$$$!
The good folks at xda managed to get Google assistant on the nexus 6p and for most people it works pretty well. BF might be a good day for me to get a 128gb nexus 6p for cheap having come to terms with returning the phone formerly known as the nonexplosive Note 7.
One thing they def got right is the AMOLED screen but how does it compare to a Samsung screen?? Can't wait for my upgrade in Jan!
Samsung has the best screen. They even make displays for Apple's iPhones. You will know it before Jan for sure.
Another "argument" for getting this from Verizon is availability. I just looked for the phone I would get (black XL with 128 gb) and Verizon says it will be delivered by 10/20. The Google store says out of stock and join the wait list. I'm not sure how long it will take to get it from Google, but I can see how people - especially those coming from a Note 7 - would want a replacement asap. Even the black Pixel with 128 gb says it will ship in 5-6 weeks from Google.
I'm a Note 7 owner and that is pretty much my calculation. I returned my Note 7 and am currently using an old Galaxy S5 until the Pixel XL comes in. I thought about a S7 Edge - my wife has one and it's a great phone - but after returning the Note 7 twice I just couldn't justify giving Samsung money at this time.
I'm buying ten of them, nice stocking stuffer.
Let me hang my stocking up over there!
Haha, I wish. Ten or one , most likely the latter.
You're going to spend over $6,490 on stocking stuffers? Lucky friends and family you've got there, and an even luckier bank account!
Again, nothing new here. It seems like a duplicate article. Clicks, clicks, clicks.
Move along. Damn, sick of these comments.
They're writing articles that people may want to read in order to get clicks?
Lock them up! Close down the website!
just saying there used to be much more substance to AC without the top priority being clicks first.
Their bottom line is their top priority? Get a special prosecutor and lock them up!!
You realize this free site has to generate income, right?
Of course and no-brainer, but in the past the frequency of duplication articles wasn't as high.
Come on man, there has to be bigger fish to fry.
I'm not with all the hate of saying "don't buy from Verizon". For some (and I dare say most of us), we don't need or care about an unlocked bootloader. Yes, there may be a few extra apps that will be installed on the phone, but those are easily either uninstalled or inactivated. Updates might be a bit slower, but Verizon is getting much better about putting them out to their phones, As well, would you rather have the updated tested and made sure it works properly on the network with millions of users or get an update pushed out and then have issues? Verizon is not the greatest company, but for some people, the best way to get a phone is through a carrier.
I could see saying not to get it from Verizon if the limited access to the Google Play store. Or if they had horrible service for most people. But that's not the case. For some of the people out there, you may not want the ties to a carrier or a service. That's fine. But to just outright say don't buy it I think is a bit irresponsible.
Bull.. AC has ever right to say not to buy from them. Verizon has a long history of adding extra bloat to the phone and holding back updates. As to the locked bootloader, there is no reason not to have them unlocked. It's up to the individual to decide whether they want to or not, not the carriers and restrictions to be able to do what you want to with your property is the customers right since they are buying the phone not leasing it. Google has made it more complicated to root anyway and this will keep most people from even attempting to try.
Couldn't agree more, people take this stuff wayyyyyyy too serious at times. It takes a few seconds to uninstall an app. As far as the bootloader, by the thing unlocked so why moan if the Verizon one is.... you're under a contract, they can do what they want. That's the beauty of the free market.
"It's just $20 per month to start, plus $10 per gigabyte of data you use, no matter how much you use."
Although the convenience of Project Fi sounds impressive, coming from the UK the cost of data sounds incredibly expensive.
It's not just from the UK perspective, it's very expensive to me and I'm a T-mobile US customer.
Even the expensive carriers AT&T/Verizon offer better deals on data once you get over 4GB/month.
For T-mobile/ Sprint customers the cost of data is even lower.
It's really only a good deal for those who use very little data, because they only charge for exactly what you use which is good in theory.
But for anyone other than the data miser who does everything possible to avoid using mobile data the plan is a no go.
If they were reselling AT&T or Verizon service and their larger coverage area and allowing you to only buy the data you need it without dealing with their arbitrary data buckets it would be a different story. But for a family they can go to Sprint or T-mobile, get a plan for unlimited data and actually use their data for much less. On T-mobile you can currently get 4 unlimited lines for $140, with some caveats SD-video streaming and tethering limits to 512kbps.
On Project Fi that customer would get 4 lines and 7.5GB of data to share among everyone for the same price and they'd likely be on T-mobile's network most of the time.
It's very dependent on how much you use. On T-mobile my wife and I both have 6GB and we pay $80. With Fi that would be well over $120...something like $155 I think since it's like $10/GB assuming we both use 6GB per month. However, if we both only use like 1GB a month we'd only pay $55.
Blimey. For once we've got things cheap in the UK! I pay £20 per month for unlimited calls and texts, plus 5gb of data.
I like how he is just making assumptions as to not buying from Verizon. You "may" have to wait for updates...There are a "few" Verizon apps on there (literally 2 you can uninstall). Some people like the convenience of buying straight from the carrier. Just because you get off to hating on a carrier doesn't mean your bias should spill over into stupid articles...
Well. Keeping with tradition, Verizon does delay updates. And AC is typically right.. You dont have to take their advice though.
Two years of device updates is absurd. You can do better Google!
Maybe they will do better. 2 years is what's guaranteed, they're not saying they definitely won't update beyond that. Only time will tell.
And before anyone makes THAT comment...this phone is not a Nexus!
Nexus is not the issue here. I lf I'm not getting Android Q on Pixels after 2 years, I see no reason to buy. Its Google with its own software.
Nobody knows that the Pixel definitely won't get Android Q
The Nexus 5 got Android M didn't it?
I agree. It should be a least 3 years.. Beyond that the battery is typically bad and it's doubtful the hardware would run it properly.
Can't compare iOS updates. Their updates are so small and insignificant for the most part. I think iOS has only seen a real update 2 times in its existence.
I just wish Google store would officially ships to Malaysia. :(
This is at least the second article mentioning not to buy the Pixel from Verizon because updates might be delayed. If updates aren't delayed will there be an article apologizing to Verizon for that?
yeah, I am gonna go the verizon route because I know that VoLTE will work along with wi-fi calling out of the box. I don't need an unlocked bootloader and will uninstall or disable any bloatware I just don't like. As far as the updates, I got a feeling we won't be waiting as long as folks think. VZW has stepped up their efforts in the past year or so on this. But we will see. I really don't mind slightly delayed updates LOL.
Verizon really has improved a lot in regards to updates. I get a feeling there will be little to no delays in getting updates.
Besides, the security updates will still come straight from Google, and as Jerry has written about a few times, that's far more important
Verizon controls and approves updates. It's their airwaves. Google may be responsible for the content of the updates but Verizon signs off on them.
Also going the Verizon route. Verizon bloatware wasn't a problem to disable on my previous phones, Droid Turbo and Note 7. Shouldn't be a problem with the Pixel as well, since I don't see Google allowing Verizon to mess with their product a lot. Minimal, if anything.
We'll see how it plays out next week!
Good luck disabling any bloatware w/out root and an unlocked bootloader, I'm sure the guys on XDA will be able to unlock the bootloader though. Verizon will definitely delay updates in my opinion.
I disabled and/or uninstalled any bloatware I wanted to on my Verizon S7E without rooting anything.
That's right, I remember hearing about that now and that Samsung started letting you uninstall bloatware, nice!
The reports are that we'll actually be able to uninstall any bloatware, so we don't need luck. But thanks anyway.
And people much smarter than me have said this bootloader isn't getting unlocked by anyone so i wouldn't hold my breath on an XDA solution.
Lol, how many times have we heard that a phone with a locked bootloader "cannot" be unlocked and XDA does it anyway, guaranteed this will be too.
The thing is they use exploits to unlock bootloaders in those cases. If there is an unlocked version available I am not sure they are going to waste an exploit that will be fixed in a patch on it. They'd probably save the exploits for phones that don't have an unlocked option.
I am probably wrong though, who knows.
that's a fallacy. You can either uninstall or disable the vast majority of bloatware that comes on most phones these days.
At least in my experience recently with phones from Verizon and T-mobile, I haven't rooted to debloat a phone in 2-3 years.
People on XDA will complain that disabling bloatware isn't actually getting rid of it but for all practical purposes it does get rid of it;
You don't get that storage back when you actually remove the package the way root users do, because the apk resides in the system partition and the apk never runs again.
And they've already gone over the bloatware it's like 3 system apps which can all be disabled and 3 regular apps which can definitely be removed.
I understand that completely, I don't use Verizon but VoLTE and WiFi calling are also important to me on T-mobile, in fact I wouldn't buy an unlocked phone that doesn't support both.
Verizon has gotten a lot better with updates, I wish you guys luck, I hope their aren't significant delay in system updates.
Still I had a galaxy nexus on Verizon, old scars, make me nervous for you guys.
Couldn't agree more, Verizon has gotten a lot better and I believe in this case, that updates will be pretty smooth even if delayed a little. The way everyone is saying DON'T buy from Verizon, you'd think the phone will never be updated.
I love my 6p, but upgrading to pixel. Why? No visual voicemail. Pixel through Verizon a must. Still best service hands down, will put up with downloads.
I am going the Verizon route because my Edge Up just so happened to come up a week before the Pixel XL announcement. I have lived with Verizon's restrictions before and they are not deal breakers for me.
Not sure I get the delayed updates part of this. When an update is expected, if you remove the (Verizon) sim, it should prompt the update from Google. At least that was my experience on the N6.
hmmmmm...ok!
I will keep this in mind.
Nope, this isn't that sort of situation. We know that updates will pass through Verizon, and that's enough for us to not recommend buying the phone through the carrier if updates are important to you.
Why? Who cares if it has to pass through Verizon if that doesn't result in any significant delays?
Others have posted links, and here is another confirmation that Verizon won't delay the updates for the Pixel line:
http://www.droid-life.com/2016/10/12/verizon-pixel-xl-updates-google-sam...
I think it's safe to say that AC will be the very last site to pay that information
*post, not pay
That's what I keep seeing. I went the Verizon route. It just made more sense. I have a grandfathered plan and I'm fine with 2 year contracts, so I got the 128GB XL with tax, activation, and all that jazz for about $400 out the door. That's about half the price I would've paid for Google. Plus, they've said that those "bloatware" are all removable and I've never had trouble removing them even if they weren't. Plus a locked bootloader isn't a concern to me, as I usually don't tinker. It'll be interesting to see how long updates take on Verizon, but I think it'll be a lot better than usual. Plus I've been an LG/Samsung customer for a while, so I'm used to slow as molasses.
Verizon has the reputation it deserves.
Good point. I just read on another site a few hours ago, that Verizon has now asserted that updates (both security and major ones) will be instant, as well as bloatware completely removable, and the device is unlocked. I'm not saying this is fact, but it was declared from Verizon according to their sources.
Apology may be coming lol
http://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2016/10/12/13258286/verizon-googl...
Now is it still recommended to not buy from Verizon?
this phone reminds me of a moto x 1st or 2nd which was built around the voice asst