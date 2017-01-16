The Pixel sees its first price cut as retailers incentivize cashback schemes.

If you're looking to purchase the Google Pixel online in India, you now have more options. The phone is now up for sale on Snapdeal, with the 32GB variant available for ₹54,199, a minor 5% discount from its ₹57,999 retail price.

Snapdeal is only discounting the 32GB model, with the 128GB Pixel and the 32GB Pixel XL available for their launch price of ₹66,000 and ₹67,000. However, if you're a Yes Bank customer, you will receive an instant cashback of ₹10,000, and all orders will also come with a ₹10,000 e-cash from Yatra and a mobile protection plan from Allianz worth ₹5,999.

The Pixel and Pixel XL are still up for sale on Flipkart as well, and the retailer is offering ₹8,000 in cashback to those that buy either phone with an ICICI credit card. If you have an Axis Bank Buzz credit card, you'll get 5% off.

