What do we want from the Google Pixel 2?
We're well into the new year (happy 2017!) and we've just done an audit of our favorite Android phones, and yes, the Google Pixel still sits atop the list.
Despite much haranguing from a small minority, and a few notable issues people continue to encounter along the way, Google has quite a smash hit on its hands — critically, if not financially.
But that doesn't mean the Pixel is perfect. Far from it. There are many things we thought immediately needed to be changed, and have since lengthened that list, from waterproofing to wider carrier availability. Here are the things we think the Google Pixel 2 — or whatever it's going to be called — needs when it inevitably debuts later this year.
Waterproofing
Waterproofing is the most obvious feature manufacturers can't afford to overlook in 2017.
The most obvious one is a feature manufacturers can't afford to overlook in 2017. With the Samsung Galaxy line well established as the IP68 mainstay, and Sony not far behind with its admittedly less acclaimed lineup, Google has to appeal to the mainstream by waterproofing its 2017 flagship. There were just too many times in recent months where I would have preferred to be able to be more cavalier about taking the Pixel out in the rain or snow — or even using it near a sink — without worrying about death through mainboard corrosion.
To be fair, though, I've exposed both my Pixel and Pixel XL to what would be considered a fair amount of water — swiping through Spotify in the rain, or accidentally getting knocked into a snow bank by my puppy — with no immediate consequences, but frequent exposure to the elements may, over time, cause problems, and will almost certainly void my warranty.
More carrier support
I know, this may seem counterintuitive, but the Pixel is being held back by being a Verizon exclusive. In Canada, the Pixel is sold through nearly every carrier and is a much more easy-to-spot phone as a result. Being available through AT&T and T-Mobile would almost certainly put the Pixel 2 in better standing to compete with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8, and there is no question that Google has certainly earned the right to have a successful product launch in the U.S.
Despite what we once feared, Verizon hasn't completely undermined the Pixel's frequent update promise, nor has it sullied the foundation of openness that the Nexus line laid so many years ago. But the Verizon model is bootloader locked, and it comes with bloatware, which are compromises Google must be willing to make to get its device(s) in the hands of more people.
It seems counter-intuitive, but we need the carriers to be on board still.
The Pixel, for better or worse (depending on who's reading) is a mainstream phone with an extremely populist approach to Android, and it deserves to be purchased by anyone on any carrier. Financing plans allow people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford a $649 Pixel or $769 Pixel XL to walk out of a store with a phone, a plan, and a smile. Carrier stores are also places people can go when they have questions or problems.
As generous as Google's interest-free financing options are, and as ubiquitous as its 24/7 support line may be, there are still inherent advantages to being able to buy a phone from a carrier, and I'd love to see more of that, please.
Better battery life on the Baby Pixel
This has been a constant source of frustration for me since I began using the Pixel, left it for the Pixel XL, went back to the Pixel, and gave up and settled with the XL.
The Pixel's 2770 mAh battery isn't big enough to comfortably get me through the whole day without having to top up at least once — and not for just a few minutes, either — in the day. Normally I can, and it's not a problem, but I shouldn't have to, and it's something that I think Google can solve for this year with ...
A slightly bigger Baby Pixel
Five inches seems to be the sweet spot for a lot of people, but given that 2017 appears to be the year of the No Bezel Smartphone, hear me out: it shouldn't be too difficult for Google to do a couple of things to make the smaller Pixel slightly larger — a couple of millimeters taller and wider, or ever-so-slightly thicker, to increase the battery size to, say, 3200 mAh, in addition to increasing the size of the display to 5.2 inches.
After using the Huawei Mate 9, I have no problem losing some pixel density by sticking with 1080p — if the display is good.
After using the Huawei Mate 9 for a while now, I have no problem losing a small amount of pixel density by maintaining a 1080p resolution on a display that would be four percent or so larger — as long as the AMOLED panel itself is of high quality, properly calibrated and ideally DCI-3P compliant — because Nougat's excellent display scaling makes it easy to fit more on the screen at once, even at lower resolutions.
A more inspired design with smaller bezels
The Pixel is many things, most great, but the phone's design is not universally lauded. Insofar as most devices today are slabs of metal and glass with rounded corners, the Pixel hits all the right marks, and yet there is something perfunctory about it, especially given HTC's prowess in actually designing and building its own products.
If it's true that the Pixel's design and production was rushed to meet the demands of a holiday release, the emphasis on utility over beauty may be been a worthy trade-off, but given that Google has its own in-house team of hardware engineers, I'd love to see them take some chances with the Pixequel.
In particular, I'd love to see a Pixel 2 with slimmer bezels, allowing the now-larger base Pixel pack a larger screen (as above) into the same size or only slightly bigger chassis. And getting rid of that glass on the back entirely wouldn't be a bad idea, either.
A camera bump
We're not talking a Galaxy S6-level wart, but something a bit more reasonable.
This one sounds weird, but hear us out: Should Google insist on stepping around cellular attenuation by affixing glass to the top half of the Pixel 2 as it did on the original, we'd prefer the camera to have a camera bump — a slightly-protruding lens covered by sapphire glass, much like the Galaxy devices do today. We're not talking a Galaxy S6-level rear wart, but more like its sequel, the Galaxy S7, which blended better into the chassis and wasn't nearly as unsightly.
The benefits would be twofold: first, a slight camera bump allows for a larger sensor, which would reinforce the Pixel's lead in the camera department. It would also give Google more room to install real optical image stabilization, something that, despite the Pixel's excellent electronic stabilization, I would prefer to see in all high-end phones. Such a move would also prevent the glass from getting as scratched as ours has become in the four months since the phone's release. It's quite shocking, actually.
A 64GB option and a lower starting price
Friend of the site (and editor at Android Police), David Ruddock, said that 64GB should be the base storage option for the next Pixel. I disagree.
Instead, what I'd like to see is a 64GB model filling in for the standard $649 price, and a $599 or even $549 starting price for the 32GB option. Google shot itself in the foot a little separating the $649 Pixel from the $499 Nexus 6P, and I think it would do them a lot of good bringing down cost of ownership for people who generally store things in the cloud and don't need a huge amount of local space.
I've been using a 32GB Pixel for the past two months and haven't run into any storage issues because I offload my photos to Google Photos every few days and I don't download a lot of large apps and games. I'm sure many people are in the same boat as me and would instead prefer to spend a bit less upfront for what is the best Android phone you can buy today.
Your choices
None of my desires for a Pixel 2 are particularly out there, nor are they looking at technologies that may or may not take off in 2017. I mean, sure, I guess I'd like to see an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that lives under the display, the same thing rumored to debut in the Galaxy S8. And I would certainly like to see more attention paid to building out the Pixel's first-party accessory lineup, which does not really compare well to the much more popular Galaxy series. But to me neither of these overshadow the fundamentals.
What would you like to see in the next Google Pixel? Let us know in the comments!
Waterproof wireless charging and lower nexus style pricing.
This.
And less bezel.
And more it's own character, not an iPhone clone
You're never going to see an inexpensive Google Pixel. Those days of "Nexus" pricing are long gone. If Google does release a cheaper phone, it will be done in emerging markets, but not the US.
Google wants to have a piece of Apple's pie in making a killing off of hardware in already developed countries.
agree totally... s/he wll have to wait for pixel mini for low price device
Plus SD card.
Pass on the waterproofing, we don't really need or want that.
Why not?
I ride a motorcycle and get rained on multiple times a month. We do need waterproofing.
Keep the bezels: just put 2 good speakers on the front. And make a big one (5.8" to 6" display). Yes, I'll pay extra for it!
Currently using the 6P and front facing speakers are a must for me.
The screen size of the 6P make a BIG difference, easier to read.
Agreed! A pixel XXL (even if it cost extra) would be great. Doubt we'll see it though. Most seem happy with the decrease in size.
-skip the bump and make it a smidge thicker for even moar battery.
-OIS
-front facing speaks. still not sure why they were left out.
-skinnydipable
-wireless charging
What's a "moar" battery?
He meant to say "MOAR POWER!"
😉
Start by making it look less like an iPhone. Shorten the top, bottom and side bezels. Bump up the display size to 5.7 in. And give it 6 gigs of RAM next time around since Google seems to like having more aggressive RAM management to save battery power.
Keep the 5" option though
Price isn't a big issue for me. Battery life on the Pixel is fine for me as well. 64 GB minimum and UHD are though. I didn't understand why the OG Pixel didn't have a screen to match the larger, especially with. VR headset in mind. That said, if the screen specs jump, so should the battery. OIS not a big deal for me as the Pixel takes excellent shots as is.
Wireless charging is a must.
I bet it will have tango cameras!
For the first time ever, I skipped this generation of phones (I.e.Pixel). The Nexus 6P is amazing, and I didn't see any reason for a change (much less downgrading screen size).
I want to see waterproofing and a larger screen option in 2017. Also, I don't mind the bezel as long as it comes with two front facing speakers. I'd rather have the speakers, then a sleek 'No' bezel design (function over aesthetics).
better speakers, wireless charging
I'd be quite happy to see an Android One Pixel option; something starting around $100+, with 3 years of OS support.
SD card, removable battery.
Yes. SD card, removable battery.
Keep dreaming
Cmon dude.. Move on already from this.
Could say the same about wireless charging. Could careless for that. Extra price for it to be built in as well. I'd just like to see waterproofing and maybe Bluetooth 5.
Much improved water resistance to match their main targets, Apple and Samsung, and stereo speakers.
Also, increase the battery size on the regular size pixel. If it had just a little better battery life, I would have kept it, instead of the pixel xl.
As an additional thought, it wouldn't hurt to increase the size of the regular pixel to 5.2/5.3", then they could boost the pixel xl to 5.7/5.8", for those that want it.
Lemme ask this question kind of unrelated to the thoughts of the Pixel 2. What constitutes this phone as the best Android phone? I have heard nothing but issues. From Sound to cellular data issues, I have heard more issues with this Nexus/Pixel line than any other since the Nexus 6. I get the hardware components and such, but so many issues since its release. The Best android phone in terms of pure android is still, IMO, the Nexus 6p. Despite it having the glass issue on the rear facing camera, there have been virtually no issues with the 6p,
Pixel - The best android phone for android bloggers. Android bloggers need to stay current on the latest platform changes more than anything else. Get the S7 if you want the best hardware, Get the OP3T if you want the best value. Moto G4 for budget. Get the Pixel if you want the best hardware that runs the latest from Google - or why android bloggers love Pixels.
The Pixel is not the best Android phone. It's just an Android phone that has guaranteed support for updates. Other than that its a midrange+ phone at best.
I love the smaller form factor, but we really, REALLY need a bigger battery in the smaller device. I would take a thicker device to have longer battery life during the day.
Gtfo here with that camera nonsense. Don't even begin pushing that nonsense. I made an account just so say how awful that idea is. since Apple made their camera bump it's been downhill in aesthetics since.
I agree with everything but the camera hump. No matter how small of a hump it is it's still there. I like having my phone lay flat without having to worry about it rocking while sending a quick text as it sits on a table.
Wedge some shimmies under it. That'll fix it....
I have a strong feeling the next pixel will look completely different and have a true google design instead of a tweaked HTC device.
Okay, someone please explain htf a camera bump helps eliminate scratches.
Second, if they're able to fit a camera of the Pixel's caliber into it's wedge shaped chassis, then that's that. We don't need a camera bump for OIS, because, like you said we want a bigger battery, because we don't need thinner phones, so we don't need camera bumps, because.....
Third, the opinion on screen resolution is pointless because Daydream is a thing.
Fourthly, keep the bezels please. Htf is a grown man supposed to hold these things? Spent a couple weeks with an S7 edge before my Pixel. Gorgeous phone if you're into that kind of thing. I hated it
I hold small bezel phones just fine from the sides. I don't get the issue.
Front speakers, 5.7 screen, waterproof & wireless charging.
It be cool if they could add color bar on the back like on the Pixel C.
Make it available to buy from all major carriers (carrier exclusives are a terrible idea), and water resistance. Maybe even throw a couple of loud front facing speakers on there.
Best? Make a Nexus 5 with updated SOC and RAM. tyvm
"Best? Make a Nexus 6 with updated SOC and RAM. tyvm"
ftfy
I agree with making the baby Pixel 5.2" as its the perfect size for me. I went with the XL as the smaller Pixel just felt a little too small. My Nexus 5X was close to the perfect size.
Water resistance, front facing speakers, add a little more battery even at the cost of some thickness (I've had good battery life with the 5" Pixel, but more is always better).
Maybe 1440p screen for the smaller model, if they're serious about making it usable for Daydream. Regardless, I hope they keep the screen sizes the same.
I don't care about wireless charging at all, and I don't really care whether they keep the audio jack or not, either.
Sorry Daniel but I can't disagree enough about Google offering 32GB in a Pixel. I went from a 32GB iPhone 4 (in 2010!) to a 16GB Sony Xperia Z3. I felt sooo held back a year into that phone because you could and then couldn't install apps on the SD card. When I finally got my Axon 7, I could finally play games and downloads apps onto my phone again. It was crazy all the stuff I missed out on saving up to get a new phone.
It is nice that as a cell phone reviewer you're able to get around the 32GB limit but most people won't be able to.
Hardwarewise, they just have to look at the Galaxy S7 (as this article did) to see alot of room for improvement.
5.7" like the 6P and JESUS PLEASE dual front facing stereo speakers. Jesus Please.
I posted this in a previous article around the time the Pixel first came out. What I *really* want is stereo front-facing speakers. I love my Nexus 6P for many, many reasons, but the amazing sound from those pair of stereo speakers should simply be a standard on all future official Google phones. It's why I still use my 6P today and likely will continue to do so as long as the Android updates keep coming.
Secondary wishes -
Wireless charging would be nice, but not necessary.
SD card slot with adoptable storage capability. IT can be shared with the SIM card slot.
Headphone jack, because most Bluetooth headsets I've tried have been crap compared to their wired companions.
Yeah, I found a lot of things about the 6P frustrating, but those speakers were just great. The screen on the Pixel is great, but the sound while watching videos just kind of sucks.
No way, they shouldn't increase the screen size of the standard pixel
If it's the same dimensions as the current pixel, does it really matter?
Pfffft "best Android phone" my ass.
Larger battery (I'm ok even if it's 1mm thicker for this)
Waterproof
Front side finger print reader
Smaller bezels
Stereo speakers
Cheaper
In order most important to me.
A must for me is wireless charging. My previous phone was wireless capable, my new car is equipped with it and my next phone will have it.
I have the Pixel 5' and it more than easily last me all day and I'm a pretty consistant user. The display is awesome. The Pixel is one of the greatest Android phones ever made.
Maybe I overlooked.. is current Pixel available on Sprint? If not then I'd like to have the option going forward
Currently Pixel and Pixel XL are not available from Sprint. You have to buy it from somewhere else to use it on Sprint.
Like buy it, then buy a sprint sim for it or something? How does this work for Sprint protection plans? Any info would be appreciated. Thanks
I work for Sprint & it doesn't. They did have a promotion similar to T mo's where you could get either 240 or 325 off the Pixel by bringing it to Sprint. Also the protection doesn't cover BYOD devices, you gotta get Nexus protect.
Thanks for the info. So if I ever go that route ,cancel my monthly device protection plan?
The small Pixel shouldn't get bigger.
Bezels shouldn't go away. The war on bezels is ridiculous.
Camera bump? Not needed.
A higher water resistance? Yes. Sign me up.
Put the fingerprint sensor on the front.
You don't have to put in front-facing stereo speakers. Just put higher quality speakers in the device.
32GB is fine as a starting point.
Agree
Agree
Agree
Agree
No preference
Agree
Agree*
*Keep the next step up 128GB
Agree
Agree
Indifferent
Agree
Agree...somewhat
Agree
64 I'd prefer
People need to stop pandering to Verizon and believing their stupid marketing gimmick. The Pixel isn't exclusive to Verizon and hasn't ever been.
Why buy the phone from Verizon even if you're on their network when you can get it here instead direct from the maker?
Link got removed - I meant why buy a Verizon version when you can get it at Google's own play store?
Because it was out of stock
Ok. That's like buying an inferior version from a scalper though and that doesn't make it anymore exclusive. Lol.
But...I think going forward we can all agree the phone is a success. It makes sense for further versions to be available to more carriers.
Verizon is terrible, I'd ditch 'em in a second if I could get comparable coverage elsewhere.
I just want a new version of my 2013 Moto X, size wise. I don't care about screen size but keep the handleable size in the 4.8" range. Stop with the Super Sizing!! I don't carry a purse!
The new SD 835 should be more power efficient for smaller phones to get better battery life. I don't even need 1080p. New BT 5.0, all the radios and Wi-Fi's, some fresh RAM, all the sensors, and even just 32 GB is fine for me.
5.7in 2k screen amoled
sd card slot
fingerprint
dual front facing speakers
front facing camera flash
headphone dac
aluminum build
quick charger 3.0
wireless quick charging
ir blaster
miracast
vesa displayport mode
nfc
6gb ram
snap 831
3500mah battery
64gb of memory
waterproof
f1.7 apature camera/ dual camera
a silent/virbate/ normal. toggle switch
assignable hot key button
lol you are hilarious.
Sounds good to me just add in that removable battery
But this is a nexus so it'll never happen
Why not Quick Charge 4.0, should be able.
You basically described the dream phone lol, though I'd like a 4000 mAh battery instead.
It sounds like what everyone wants is a new nexus 6.
Waterproofing? Check.
Dual Front Facing Speakers? Check.
Wireless Charging? Check.
Unique look that doesn't resemble iPhone? Check.
OIS for the camera? Check.
Just update the internals, throw a fingerprint sensor in there, and we're good to go!
No one wanted a phone that large except for a niche market, google wanted a phone that would be the best experience for those familiar with the iPhone. That's why it looks so similar. The nexus 6 was also plastic, which would be around the worst step back in build quality in several years.
I put my phone in a case anyway. I can count on 1 hand how many times I've dropped my phone, but I'll take the material of my Nexus 6 over a glass design.
I'll take it. I'm still using my Nexus 6 as my daily driver and my Nexus 5 as a backup. I love my Nexus 6. I would take a fingerprint sensor and a better camera.
What's the IPx rating on the Nexus 6?
I believe it's splash resistant.
Well, if you want to speak about how to improve the best Android, let's do it:
- Maintain the size of the S7 (add the edge) and increase the S7 Edge to add a pen (kill the Note);
- Keep the headphone jack;
- Bring back double tap to wake and sleep;
- Add a camera button;
- Increase the camera to one with at least 16mp (12mp is clearly insufficient);
- move the speakers to the front;
- put the hardware keys in the correct order;
- Bring back the IR blaster;
That's how to improve the best Android phones.
As for the iPixels... Well, they can improve those by making the iPixel S a copy of the S7. That would already be a huge improvement over the current iPixels).
Where's the removable battery?
I prefer an IP68 certified phone to one with a removable battery. Actually, I haven't had a phone with a removable battery since 2012 except for the G4 I've used for 4 months until the motherboard died out of nowhere. And even then I never removed the battery once to replace it with another.
Availability and everything else you wrote. It's three months since release and the XL is still nearly impossible to purchase through Google's store. That's unacceptable. iPhone's 7 Plus in jet black was readily available within two months of release.
I used to be 100% in the anti-bezel camp but man I find that I am actually finding the top and bottom bezels really useful for holding the phone in landscape.
I will be skipping the second Pixel but Google really needs to waterproof this phone, it'll be a deal breaker for me next time around.
As far as price, I mean for me it was worth it, for a lot of people it was worth it and for a lot of people it wasn't. I don't see them backing off on the price THAT much and I find it weird that we aren't calling for Samsung and Apple to lower the prices of their phones too. This is a premium device, premium internals, premium performance, premium build (yes yes, minus the waterproofing). If you are looking for a new Nexus you aren't going to find it and you should move on.
Also I find the people calling this phone an iPhone clone hilarious, if you bother to look at it for more than two seconds it is very obviously not an iPhone clone and if you pick them up the differences are stark. Design is pretty subjective though so.
Waterproofing and front stereo speakers are my main wishes for the Pixel 2. I really don't understand why people don't care about the speakers - even if you are just using them for the speakerphone and occasional video/game they are a must-have once you've owned a phone that has them.
I gotta check a phone out that has them.
Pixel seemed nice but being stuck on one carrier was deal breaker.
I got the best of all worlds (for me) going with Axon 7. Awesome stereo speakers, SD card, big battery, perfect size, sturdy build, awesome 2 year replacement warranty, beautiful screen, fingerprint works perfectly, only thing it's missing is waterproof, but I've never i all my years of owning smartphones (first iphone on up) have I had water related issues or fears, never.
How is it stuck on one carrier?
Verizon is the only carrier to offer it, unless you go unlocked.
whatever specs are the normal for this years flagship phone plus keep the headphone jack, if the rumors are true and Samsung is ditching it then I'll be looking elsewhere for a phone, the Pixel 2 will likely be at the top of that list if it keeps the headphone jack.
I wish they would have kept the name Nexus, I have accepted the name change. 64gb needs to be the starting storage option. Front facing speakers and I'm fine with a thicker build as long as the battery is bigger. The rumored 4K panel that has appeared regarding the Galaxy S8 that has the ability to be down scaled to 1080p at the users discretion would be great.
I agree with most of this, except for the camera bump. The Pixel is very slightly wedge shaped so that i can accommodate it's camera, I think it's pretty nice, and helps differentiate a bit. No other phone (to my knowledge) has had a wedge shape like this, and I think it could be one of the subtle things that defines the Pixel line.
Imo this yrs (last yr really) best phone is/was the s7 active. It has it all minus removable battery
The camera hump request is goofy, & if anything they'll add a 256 model instead of cheapening the 32 GB. Waterproofing is a given, as well as adding more carriers to the mix. Don't mind the bezels as long as they're used for something (FFS, Notification light on the bottom, better sounding bottom speakers, etc). Implement HTCs stero speaker set up and increase battery size and/or life, & they'll have a winner in my book.
Is this a paid for presentation ?
Get rid off POS back glass, dual front speakers, a camera with OIS and F1.7
The only reason I still have my Nexus 6 instead of a Pixel - Wireless Charging.
I consider this a must have/deal breaker.
I'd like a slightly smaller baby pixel. I still think Moto nailed the form factor and size with the original Moto X in 2013.
I'm trying so hard to hold out for the pixel 2!
5.7" fit into a phone with the foot print of the Moto X pure edition
Front facing speakers that don't increase bezel size (if Moto could do it on a $400 phone, Google can do it on a $800+ phone)
Water resistant
OIS for the rear camera (not impressed at all with EIS from reviews)
Keep the battery big.
Doubt I will get all that but as long as the pixel xl 2 has solid battery life I will probably buy.
LTE and Bluetooth connectivity needs to work consistently for everyone all the time! 2 speakers, water resistance, SD capability or 64 storage to start. Maybe the normal pixel should be a tad bigger
Fix the screen scratch issue. I have never had a device get so many scratches on the screen in the first month or so of use. My prior Nexus devices looked better after 1-2 years use than my Pixel does after 1-2 months! (and carry the Pixel the same way I did my prior Nexus devices)
I want it to transform into a flying car, and find me a pair of jeans that don't make my butt look too big.
If you're trying to improve the best android phone, why are we talking about pixel? Ive got one. Its a good 400.00 phone.
Everything thats being mentioned, should have already been on this phone. Thats why it sucks.
Put a half decent loud speaker in, maybe even dual front facing. I've had the Nexus 4, 5, 5x and now Pixel and every time I think this one they'll fix it, and they don't..
I have an old camper van with no Bluetooth system etc, being able to take and make calls through the speaker when I'm driving would be great.
The pixel is the existence of the nexus 6p. The pixel just doesn't justify the premium price. The hardware is nothing specal and the software is an evaluation of what I would get on the nexus. Dual speakers waterproofing really just give the next version something to stand out other than almost aosp software.
Crap can't edit the post anymore. Meant the worse thing for the pixel is the existence of the nexus 6p. Oh and the phone isn't distinctive enough seems more like an iPhone want to be. If I wanted an iPhone like device I would simply buy an iPhone. Please google find your own identity and design language.
no carrier HotSpot lock like the non carrier Nexus had .
Kenny
6.4" screen in a 5.5' sized phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix can do it, why not Google? Current screens are too small and for the first time in many years I've not bought a Google phone. It better have 6+ GB RAM and large battery also :-)
My friend would like better reception
Coming from a 6P I miss my front facing speakers. Bring that back! Everything mentioned was good except for the camera bump we don't need that at all just make the phone 1mm thicker problem solved and you can add more battery.
HDMI alt mode. Possible atrix style lapdock/Chromebook. Because why not?
I won't argue with a larger battery or a slightly thicker phone but will argue against a larger screen on the smaller pixel. That's what the XL is for.
I'd go as far as saying that the smaller model should be 4.7 inches and the larger 5.7.
Project tango integration
Pixel.... Greatest android but far from perfect..... Lol
Fine, You want a Pixel2, if price is again in the Samsung/iPhone big boy category of phones then I want a killer camera, not just good, and 256gb storage, some kind of advanced audio dac. And it should have Snapdragon X50. Insanely thin bezels or none at all. I want some King of all phones type stuff, well into 2018. Tired of high prices for mediocrity.
Otherwise give us 128gb with decent camera , maybe not top 3 but at least in top 5, front stereo speakers, (I'll root phone and install viper4arise to compensate for poor stock audio). And lower price back to 499. Could care less about look, I'll stick in a case any damn ways.
5.5in 2k screen amoled
sd card slot
fingerprint
dual front facing speakers
front facing camera flash
24bit headphone dac
aluminum build
quick charger 3.0
wireless quick charging
ir blaster
miracast
vesa displayport mode
nfc
6gb ram
snap 835
3500mah battery
64gb of memory
waterproof
dual camera
a silent/virbate/ normal. toggle switch
assignable hot key button
IP67 rated at the very least, preferably IP68 if possible.
No moar unwanted camera lens flare!
I don't mind the bezels really, but please integrate higher quality front facing speakers.
I don't particularly care for SD card support, but let's make 64GB the standard capacity, with 128GB and 256 GB as additional options.
Better camera sensor with no flair and variable focal length
Best DAC Sound quality
No glass back
Waterproof
128gig model at lower price
Just 2 simple ones, which have helped me out on Motorola Droid Turbo 2.
Wireless Qi charging.
Qualcomm quick charge 2.0/3.0
What's wrong with USB-PD?
Wireless charging. Otherwise, get rid of the worthless glass back.
Replaceable battery (don't tell me it can't be waterproof, then. Remember the Galaxy S5?
SD card (way cheaper than more internal memory). Or stop charging $100 for $10 worth of memory.
Best android phone the Pixel?
LoooooL my z play blows the Pixel of my friend away it's not even funny anymore, don't spread lies