Juniors and seniors enrolled in Howard University's computer science program can study for three months at the newly dubbed "Howard West."

Technology has always had a diversity issue. But rather than relegate to the way things appear to be, some technology companies are instead electing to invest in changing the status quo. Google has been particularly active in its initiatives. The company announced that it's partnered with Howard University to launch a school branch on its Mountain View campus, dubbed "Howard West."

Students who are chosen for the program will have a chance to learn from Google's own engineers and technologists for three months. They'll receive a stipend to help cover housing and other expenses they might incur living in the statistically pricey Silicon Valley. Students will also earn school credit towards their degree.

"Howard West is now the centerpiece of Google's effort to recruit more black software engineers from historically black colleges and universities," writes Bonita Stewart, Google's VP of global partnerships. She continues:

One of my all-time favorite quotes comes from acclaimed management consultant Peter Drucker: "The best way to predict the future is to create it." This is exactly the thinking behind Howard West, as the program is a way to create a future that reflects the values of diversity and inclusion Google has held since day one.

The program begins this summer. Google plans to eventually expand the program to other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the country.