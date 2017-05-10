It's not a Job Simulation: The VR magicians at Owlchemy Labs are now part of Google.

Google and Owlchemy Labs have announced that they are joining forces and that means awesome things for fans of VR.

Owlchemy Labs are the folks who brought us Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, two great VR experiences that blend all things fun (and funny) into some seriously good times through your headset. Google has picked up this team and that means we can expect more of the same.

Today, we're thrilled to welcome Owlchemy Labs to Google. They've created award-winning games like Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality which have really thoughtful interactive experiences that are responsive, intuitive, and feel natural. They've helped set a high bar for what engagement can be like in virtual worlds, and do it all with a great sense of humor! Together, we'll be working to create engaging, immersive games and developing new interaction models across many different platforms to continue bringing the best VR experiences to life. There is so much more to build and learn, so stay tuned!

We're especially excited to see talk about different platforms, as products like Google Daydream and Samsung's Gear VR make VR and AR more accessible and easier. Restraints like heat and power drain make building VR for mobile a real challenge and knowing that some great talent will now be working in-house at Google we anticipate things to get even better. While this news is good for Owlchemy Labs and Google, it's even better for fans of VR at any level.

We expect to see great and silly things in the future!