Google itself is becoming a feature, and it's what will make YouTube TV successful.
Responses to Google's latest attempt to woo cable cutters with a YouTube-based streaming television service have been mixed, and for good reasons. Switching to a hardware approach turned out to be wildly successful, in fact the Google Cast API is the closest thing to an industry standard you can have today. But the real money is in services, especially a monthly subscription that keeps the flow of behavioral data flowing into Google's servers.
YouTube TV is entering a market where three fierce competitors not only exist, but are delivering decent experiences. In order to make a dent in this space, YouTube is going to have to make it clear that Google itself is the feature people are buying. More importantly, its going to have to prove this killer feature is something the existing companies can't offer.
Every software effort Google has made in the past to attract people that are only using the internet to watch TV, a list which includes Google TV and YouTube Red as bookends, have either failed or never materialized. The biggest reason for these failures so far have been a failure to compensate for the rigid television industry. Google TV tried to turn streaming websites into apps for your living room before those companies were ready to do so. Innovation in this industry doesn't happen until content licenses are adjusted to very clearly state how that content can be used. Google tried to bypass those contracts with a clever technicality, and it backfired.
YouTube TV has a lot to prove, and a short time period to prove it.
YouTube TV is the exact opposite. This service is playing by all of the rules, which means Google needs to rely on more than just "hey, no one else is doing this well" to be successful. Fortunately, YouTube itself already does this really well in an abstract sort of way. The big things that make YouTube successful are storage, search (and, by extension, recommendations), and stability. These are the same features that make almost every Google service worth using. These are the Google features, and it's not hard to see how they'll be used to make YouTube TV stand out.
Unlimited "Cloud DVR" storage on your account, with recordings stored for up to nine months, is a huge way to compete with Sling TV, DirecTV Now, and PlayStation Vue. Currently, PlayStation Vue is the only service offering Cloud DVR, and only for 28 days. Sling TV is offering a beta version of Cloud DVR right now, and in this early test there's a 100GB limit with features to delete your oldest recordings when you are close to your limit. YouTube TV can compete easily in this space, and it'll cause the competition to match this feature over time.
Search and recommendations are going to be hugely important for YouTube TV to get right early, and the initial demos Google is offering of the service seem promising. Users will be able to search not only names of shows and actors, but also themes and genres. You can search for any show using time travel as a theme, and be set to receive recommendations when something new hits that list. Like any other Google service, your usage patterns will inform future offerings.
Stability may be the biggest feature for attracting existing cable cutters and informing anyone on the fence about removing cable from the house. YouTube is already great at delivering consistently good video at the best possible quality based on your internet connection, and has a proven record of success with live streaming events on YouTube itself. Applying that quality of service and stability to broadcast television will make it clear YouTube TV is able to offer a level of consistency the competition in this space frequently lacks.
While this matters somewhat less on the scale Google wants to reach with YouTube TV, integration with its own services is a big deal as well. YouTube TV is expected to launch with support for up to six family members per account, and will work out of the box with Google Home, Google Chromecast, and of course Android TV. YouTube TV has the potential to remind you with a notification when the next season of a show your friend emailed you about is going to start, or allow you to say "OK Google, record tonight's episode of Chopped" without ever opening the app. That level of integration is unique, and something Google's is well positioned to offer with YouTube TV.
YouTube TV has a lot to prove, and a short time period to prove it. This isn't the cheapest service available, it's not going to offer the most channels, and at least for now it doesn't come pre-loaded on anything you connect to your television. YouTube TV will have to start strong and wield its Google features effectively in order to secure a permanent place in this new market, and so far it looks like all of the pieces are in place to do exactly that.
Reader comments
seems like making some type of bundle for YouTube Red and Google Play Music is the way to undercut the competition
Russell, this article is on point. Totally agree, unlimited DVR with recordings available from any device, search/ai prowess, and stability will go a long way in standing out amongst the competition.
The other challenge is channel selection. That's a tougher nut to crack and the competition has the same problem and potentially less to offer in negotiations.
Being able to add the non-standard channels for an extra price would be a great feature...Not everyone wants the Tennis Channel or BBC America but those who do would gladly pay a bit extra.
One flaw in your article that is the worst of the worst.... Food Network isn't listed as one of the channels available so Google Home won't be able to record Chopped. I got excited thinking I got my hopes up and Food Network was in the list and I accidentally missed it.
I'm so ashamed.
I am eagerly awaiting my city (St. Louis, MO) to be on the list. I already submitted my info on the web to be notified when it's available. I am ready to ditch Charter for my TV service, and only have internet through them.
Oh wait, I didn't have any idea that this might be a regional rollout.
According to the previous article, it's only going to 10 cities at first.
http://www.androidcentral.com/youtube-tv-faq-all-your-questions-answered
That list shows the 10 largest US television markets, it does not confirm where Google is rolling out YouTube TV first.
so in theory I can share service with:
1.) myself
2.)wife
3.)mom
4.)dad
5.)brother
6.)brothers GF
Technically there's 3 households here in 3 different zip codes. There won't be any restrictions on how many accounts can watch at once or from different locations? If that's the case this is a no brainer. Cue Fios at 75/month for 150/150 and then the best Youtube TV subscription (with whatever add-ons they have) possible with the add-ons split 6 ways... It'll cut my bill to under 100 from 150. Just need to get a couple chromecast hds.
Did I miss anything here?
Nope
Only 3 concurrent streams with YouTube TV. You may run into an issue if 4 or more people want to stream at the same time.
If you have the bandwidth to stream 4 HD streams in one home then god bless you!
Although I agree since some people may not be watching all from the same address it could be a problem. Although 3 sounds like plenty. SlingTV only allows two if you have their highest tier package and charges an additional $5 a month per extra stream added.
Well vindogg80 was hoping to share one YouTube TV account (with 6 accounts/profiles) across 3 households. It's entirely possible that you may be running 2 or more streams within a household.
Exactly, because otherwise it's just not cost effective.... I could potentially just share with my brother and call it a day. Big decisions ahead!
"Six accounts, one price. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage limits. You can watch up to three concurrent streams at a time."
https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/02/finally-live-tv-made-for-you.html
So there's the big cost decision caveat... the thing I'm struggling with is that while I hate fios, Comcast traditional cable, the cost to get just internet and then add these other services on top still isn't saving much plus there's the inconvenience of having to coach family and company on how to use it.... Anyone have any solutions to the high cost of internet? With/3 Google homes, 2 chromecast & android TV +phone, tablet, xbox & laptop (and guests on wifi) can't really settle for anything less than 150mbps which is still 75. love the google experience, so that may be worth all the hassle and few dollars saved.
Google needs to offer their own internet service everywhere to undercut the insane prices charged by the cable companies. Like Fi.
All Google everything!
Hmmm its a waste of money. Not worth getting youtube tv
"YouTube TV is entering a market where three fierce competitors exist, but only two are delivering decent experiences with Directv Now delivering an experience that is hot garbage."
ftfy
Overall I'm pretty happy with Sling TV although the apps layout is god awful and occasionally very slow. Results can be mixed especially with the ESPN channels which often freeze for me and require restarting the stream. All the other channels feel fine. I was interested in DirectTV Now to see if it was any better. I'm pretty excited about Youtube TV since they have so much experience with streaming video.
I started on Sling, good price, good service, but yeah, the layout was god awful. I couldn't stand it so I switched to Playstation Vue. Stream quality seemed the same but it was slightly more expensive, but not having to deal with Sling's guide made it worth it. Then I tried Directv Now because the price they had at launch was too good to pass up. I gave it 2 months. I'm convinced their servers are connected to the internet via dial up modem. It doesn't matter what the price is if the service is unusable. And no customer service to be found. They don't provide phone help, and good luck connecting to a chat agent, and if you do get connected, they won't have any answers other than that they're working on it. I'd rather deal with Comcast's customer service.
I'll probably give this one a chance when it rolls around, but for now I'm back with Vue.
The unlimited capacity DVR and also keeping it for 9m is a killer feature. I may need to cancel my DirecTV Now sub if they don't start offering the cloud DVR feature soon and even then, most likely will have similar capacity to Sling.
I Think off line viewing will be critical. If I can download "Arrow" on Thursday morning then watch "Arrow " while eating my lunch in my car [without needing to stream it] then have YouTube auto delete it on Friday morning.
It sounds like this is going to be somewhat device-specific? All I am seeing is Chromecast and Android TV? So no browser viewing? No Xbox One, Roku, or all the other places that Youtube is compatible?
Thats what I was wondering. If they make it part of Youtube so I could access it on all my devices like Roku, PS4, Xbox One or my Smart TV then this has a chance to be huge. Its an instant every platform streaming service. If this requires Chromecast or an Android TV then its just a non starter for me.
Well I found this in an article from Engadget
The company focused its big-screen conversation around streaming to your TV with a Chromecast, and in a follow-up conversation, a YouTube executive said that would be the only way to get content to a TV for starters. Chromecast and cast-enabled devices will be compatible, but other devices like Apple TV, Roku, the PS4 and Xbox One will initially be excluded. However, YouTube did indicate that it would work with other companies to get YouTube TV on other platforms in the future.
Thanks. I just read a recent article from AC saying something different, but I'm not sure that is right. That would be a bummer, because the great thing about Youtube would be that it is already everywhere.
Until a company comes along with a affordable internet plan to allow you to view content on a TV screen it doesn't matter what the price is for the service. To get a near TV experience with little buffering most people have to spend at least $40. $75 to stream? I might as well keep cable and get all of my channels.
No History channel is a huge fail. Unless my reading failed and I missed it..
Also Chromecast as a requirement also missed the mark.
Stop caping for Google. As a fan, even I think these channels offered are barebones compared to what PS Vue. Especially the lack of Viacom channels.
On the bright side, maybe some large companies like Google will start lobbying to combat the anticompetitive practices of Internet providers like Comcast who restrict users with data caps to prevent cord cutting.
I cut the cord years ago and have just lived without access to television since, so I don't necessarily care about that, but limiting how much Internet people can access each month should be stopped.
No AMC? No deal.