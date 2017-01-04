Google's Digital Unlocked initiative is aimed at getting SMBs in India online.

At an event in New Delhi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Digital Unlocked initiative, a training program that aims to get Indian SMBs online. As part of the initiative, Google will provide free training courses, an easy way for Google My Business users to create mobile-optimized websites for free, and a Google Primer app that teaches marketing skills.

In a research study conducted with KPMG, Google found that SMBs can double their profits by engaging digitally, and reach out to more customers. Right now, just 32% of SMBs in the country have a digital presence, and with today's initiative, Google is looking to get more businesses:

Today we are launching a large scale training program for Indian SMBs - Digital Unlocked. With this program, we envisage making quality training in going digital available to every single small business in India that wants it. In keeping with the varied learning needs of the millions of businesses in India, we've built this program across online, offline and mobile. The offline training is being conducted in partnership with FICCI and over the next three years, 5,000 workshops will be held across 40 Indian cities. The online training comprises a set of 90 self-paced video tutorials, curated specifically for India and is available free of charge at g.co/digitalunlocked. The tutorials cover a comprehensive set of topics ranging from building a web presence and driving online growth to reaching customers over mobile and video digital and email marketing to social media. The trainings are certified by Google, Indian School of Business and FICCI.

Google has mentioned that over the course of the last year, it has enabled over 8 million businesses to increase their online presence. With Digital Unlocked, it is providing tools to empower businesses throughout the country.

Google's Digital Unlocked program