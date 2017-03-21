The app's new motto is "just keep scrolling."
If you're already Googling your news every morning, maybe it's time to consider downloading Google's News & Weather app instead. The app received a feature bump from its maker. You can now peruse through 200 news stories at a time with More Headlines by simply scrolling on and on.
The More Headlines section loads as you scroll, offering a seemingly endless stream of articles. The News & Weather app will prioritize displaying AMP articles since more websites have adopted the format. Google also mentioned that the displayed content in the app will "stay algorithmic," meaning that everything from which articles are shown to the sources chosen will depend on an algorithm churning in the background. The more you use it, the better it gets at finding you news.
The Google News & Weather app is available for both Android and iOS. Quickly, now — this may be your only chance to get an iPhone-loving friend on the Google bandwagon.
The app update will roll out over the next few days.
Reader comments
Is Google Newstand pretty much the same thing? I use that everyday.
Prefer Google Now. It's more personalized and I can swipe away what I don't want or am done reading.
I'm not trying to get nailed to the cross here but I can never get Google to show me stuff from Breitbart, Infowars and Drudge. I've tried everything to get it to show me news from those organizations but still don't work.
I'm with you. All elitist, establishment media outlets are absolutely disingenuous...childishly leftist. Apple, Google and Microsoft (Bing) put all kinds of cartoonishly slanted articles at the top. They might as well be absorbed by the Huffington Post.