Android's native browser could block "bad ads" in a coming update and that's good for everyone.

While ad-blockers may be the most popular extensions for Chrome on the desktop or your Chromebook, the Android app has been left out of the picture. That might be changing according to the Wall Street Journal.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is planning to introduce an ad-blocking feature in the mobile and desktop versions of its popular Chrome web browser, according to people familiar with the company's plans. The ad-blocking feature, which could be switched on by default within Chrome, would filter out certain online ad types deemed to provide bad experiences for users as they move around the web.

The ads that offer the bad experience will be defined by the Coalition for Better Ads which released a list of best practices and standards in March 2017. They think that pop-ups, auto-playing videos with sound, and ads that use a countdown before they can be dismissed are all bad. We couldn't agree more.

It's also suggested that Google will block every ad on a site with a rule-breaking one so that site owners and advertising companies will better police the advertising. This may prove problematic, but it's still just rumored at this point.

A move like this would be in Google's best interests because when all the bad ads are gone more people will be willing to see the rest. That could also pose some regulatory issues, as the company who makes ads also makes the browser and the software that decides which ones to block.

Supposedly this new feature could be coming within weeks. We're as excited for it as you are, and will let you know more as soon as any word arrives.