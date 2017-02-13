Easily create lists on Google Maps and share them with friends and family.

Google Maps is introducing a new feature that lets you create lists of your places and share them with your friends and family via text message, email, or social media. You'll be able to view and edit your lists even when you're offline, and there's also the option to create a public list that everyone will be able to follow.

The feature made its debut last year for those in the Google Local Guides program, and is now rolling out to everyone using Google Maps on Android and iOS. While Local Guides could create and edit lists, the ability to share and follow them is new, and is rolling out starting today. For now, lists are limited to mobile apps, but they will be coming to the web at a later date. You can, however, view shared lists on the desktop.

There are three lists that are enabled by default — Favorites, Starred Places, and Want to Go — and you can create new lists either by navigating to Your places in the slide-out menu and selecting the Saved tab, or when you're browsing a particular location on Maps. You can edit a list at any time by navigating to that particular list and tapping the edit button.

The idea with lists is to organize your favorite places, provide restaurant or nightlife recommendations to out-of-towners, or create an easy-to-follow itinerary when you're traveling. The latter option works particularly well if you're sightseeing all day and need to take a quick glance at your next destination. You'll need the latest update to Google Maps to be able to create lists.