The perpetually late can easily see how long they'll be circling around the block for a spot.
Be honest: when you're factoring how long it takes somewhere, you sometimes forget that parking your car is actually a part of the equation. This is especially an issue if you live in a giant metropolitan area, which is why Google has introduced a parking difficulty featurette to Maps.
Now when you look for directions or driving time to your Friday soiree, Maps will factor in the usual parking time in that particular area based on historical data. Unfortunately, the feature is only available in 25 areas right now. They are: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland, and Sacramento.
The parking ability will arrive in a Google Maps software update on your mobile device.
On top of this maybe they should calculate how long it takes to walk from your current position to your car and then again from your car to the door of your destination.
That's not a bad feature. Especially depending on where you have to park in certain situations.
Got the update. I'm curious if it actually does factor in some time for parking...I see that it'll tell you if parking is limited or medium difficulty and what not. Which is kind of nice, but if you're just navigating to some place around where you live, you already have an idea as to what the parking situation is gonna be like.
I am glad that Google is constantly updating maps though. It's my go to navigation app and it's already pretty feature rich. Especially with the last few updates throughout the past year or so.