"Super widescreen" phones need some special attention if you want your app to look great.
The age of larger display format phones is here. LG's G6 sports an 18:9 screen aspect ratio and the Galaxy S8 brought an 18.5:9 display to the party. Since those two phones will be the most popular high-end Android models for 2017, Google has posted a quickie on the Android Developers blog to make sure everyone building an app knows how to take advantage of all the screen, all the time.
This isn't anything new. For better or worse, Android apps support scaling and resizing really well and it only takes a few lines of code to make sure an app uses the screen without being squished, stretched or sporting the dreaded black bars of nothingness.
First, you need to make sure the maximum aspect ratio is expressed as a floating-point number instead of an integer in the app's
<application> element. Then make sure your app supports an aspect ratio of 2.1 or higher. Set this in the
<application> element, too. You'll find complete instructions and a bit of demo code at the Android Developers site.
These two small changes will make a world of difference for everyone who uses a phone with a large-format aspect ratio and we expect to see more phones adopt it and join the "super widescreen" world.
This will end so well, considering the strong app presence for Android tablets. Neither the G6 nor S8 will effect any change, unless of course Apple chooses to go 18:9. If Apple does do that, then developers will adjust and then Android's S8 & G6 will get the apps.
There is a crucial difference though. Android tablets never really sold that well. There wasn't much incentive to properly develop apps for it. The G6 will *probably* sell fairly well. And it's virtually certain the S8 series will sell many millions. The Galaxy S series is the single most popular Android phone. Developers can't afford to ignore it. And something tells me we will see more "tall" displays in the future and certainly next year. Dev's are going to have to adjust the apps.
u just know these 2 phones will be the most popular already huh? lol...
There's very little doubt actually.
#Jerryknowsstuff
wish they'd make their own youtube app take advantage of the extra screen on the G6...right not its black bars on both sides...
Videos shot in 16:9 (which is pretty much all of them) are SUPPOSE to have black bars on the left and right. If you resize it to eliminate the black bars you will have to either stretch the video horizontally (making it look like crap) or you'd have to crop the video. Doing that will take out the top and bottom most parts of video, so you might not see some elements in the video. I guess options are always better, but I prefer to see the video in the aspect ratio it was shot in. No cropping, no stretching. If this means black bars, so be it.