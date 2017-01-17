The first watches to run on Android Wear 2.0: the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.
Google and LG have teamed up to produce two new smartwatches, the first to run on the new Android Wear 2.0 platform, according to a new report from VentureBeat. We previously reported that Google was planning to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9, and now we know that event will also include the official unveiling of the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.
The Watch Sport is 14.2-millimeters thick with a slightly larger watch face and will be available in titanium and dark blue. The Watch Style is slightly slimmer at 10.8-millimeters thick and, as the name suggests, is available in more stylish color options — titanium, silver and rose gold — with the option of swapping out straps for accessorizing.
Both watches feature circular touchscreen watch faces with a side button for navigation purposes, dust and water resistance — IP68 for the Watch Sport and IP67 for the Watch Style — Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and 4GB of internal storage.
But it's the internal specs where the added bulk of the Watch Sport becomes clear. The Watch Sport has 768MB of RAM (to the Watch Style's 512MB) and also includes cellular connectivity with both 3G and LTE data along with GPS and NFC radios — easily making it the superior option.
And of course, since both will be running Android Wear 2.0, we'll get our first look at Google Assistant integration on a wearable, as well as see Google Play Store access on the wrist and standalone smartwatch apps.
Android Wear 2.0 will be the new standard for future Android timepieces, and will be pushed out as an upgrade to some legacy models.
Reader comments
I just bought the zen3
Return it right away!
For an LG product? I would say keep the zenwatch 3.
I completely agree! I love my AZW 3. I was thinking about going with Google's version once released ~ sight and specs unseen too. Not now, the AZW3 is on point.
Yeah the zen3 is a beautiful watch. There is no need to replace it anytime soon. It's stylish and thin.
If the watches look like these, then no thanks
Need to know if there's still a flat tire. Can't tell when they purposely use a dark screen on renders so we can't notice.
I read somewhere that there's a gap around the entire screen (screen does not go to the edge of the glass) and that allowed them to not have the flat tire.
The larger one is showing shaded sections which extend to the bottom of the face so it doesn't look like it has a flat tyre.
Attn AC, the article below about the shield, it's a 2 yr old article. You should put, updated, or something to make users aware. I see ppl commenting right now and I don't believe they know
What does it matter how old it is or if it's updated? It's accurate information for the new shields as of today. I don't see the point of a disclaimer.
Motorola was the maker that had the flat tire (never liked it). I have the LG R and no flat tire. As far as I know LG hasn't made a watch with a flat tire.
Never thank goodness. I don't know company still feel compelled to have that ugly flat tire. But that's just my opinion.
I finally retired my Huawei and went Gear S3. AW got so much work to do in 2.0. The Google Assistance will be a big add but that UI swiping never stops getting annoying. These don't look bad though. I wonder what the face diameters are.
Ugh no, please don't copy the crown, that is an absolutely horrible way to use a smartwatch. The rotating bezel is far more intuitive and user friendly, I was ready to purchase one of these to replace my Pebble Time Steel but not with a rotating crown.
Edit: Seems like AC doesn't even mention the crown, well if you check out AP you will see that the current rumor pegs the watches as having a rotating crown.
They did they talk about the crown but somehow it was edited to say side button. I know I'm not crazy cause it specifically talked about the crown. Which I agree, that crown is too small for navigation. The bezel on the gear S3 makes the world of difference for navigation.
The Gear watches are amazing for what I think a smartwatch should do.
The Sport says it will be 14mm thick. That's huge.
14.2mm thick for the more capable version, that sucks.
How thick is the Gear S3?
You know, the one that's just too gigantic to wear. Lol.
S3 is 12.9mm thick if I remember correctly. Hard to believe this will be more than that.
Hope that picture is not the real thing. Looks boring as heck.
LG watch urbane 2nd edition is also 14.2mm thick