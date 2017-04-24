Google has launched the second-gen Jump and the Jump Start initiative, which gets the appropriate tech for making VR into the hands of content creators.

Google is certainly not backing down from virtual reality any time soon. In fact, it's announced the next generation of the Jump camera for capturing three-dimensional 360 video.

The second-gen Jump camera — preceded only by the GoPro Odyssey — comes packed with 17 Yi Halo 4K-capable cameras. Seventeen! There are 16 cameras continuously arranged around the device, in addition to an upward facing camera to help with image continuity. The camera also boasts 100 minutes of continuous recording, as well as a companion Android app that acts as a remote control and features a live preview.

Google has also announced Jump Start, aimed at getting the right tools into the hands of prolific virtual reality content creators. From Google's blog:

To get Jump cameras into the hands of more filmmakers than ever before, today we're also announcing Jump Start. Jump Start gives selected filmmakers both free access to a Jump camera and free unlimited use of the Jump Assembler for their VR film. Over the next year, the program will give over 100 creators these tools and enable them to make their vision a reality. Applications to Jump Start open today, and filmmakers have until May 22nd to apply.

The Xiaomi-backed Halo cameras have also been built to work seamlessly with Jump Manager, the Mac-only app that syncs up the rig to Google's cloud-based service for converting raw footage into VR videos and photos. The second-gen Jump is on sale this summer and you can register your email if you're interested in making your own virtual reality content with the device.