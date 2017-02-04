Do you want Andromeda? Because this is how you make Andromeda.
I remember thinking last November (2016 if you're reading this from the future), while watching speakers at the Chrome Dev Summit, that Google remembered how important the web was several times. Not the internet where data files back and forth, but the web, the part of that internet you see through a web browser.
Whether you're using Chrome or another program that is built for seeing all the things on the web, or a component in another app that can show you a part of the web that's meaningful and relevant to what you're doing right this moment, the web is a powerful medium for all things. It's also one of the first user experiences we all had and our children may have.
The web was was the first look at what we call User Experience for all things tech.
OK, maybe remember isn't the right word here. Google has spent countless amounts of money and time building tools to both make the web and see the web. The Chrome browser has gone from an amateurish side project into a full-fledged operating system that's so well connected it just works no matter where your things are (or where an apps things are) in the world as long as they are on a server.
Chrome OS leverages the internet — all the tubes and data pipes that put almost anything digital within our reach — and uses the web as a way for us to see and hear it all. Terms like "online" and "offline" can blur in Chrome OS because almost every user interface is a web page and everything these apps can do is done the same way as a web page 10,000 miles away would do it.
There are a lot of amazing things happening at Google that are overshadowed by Android.
It has also been very busy adopting existing and building new web standards, making it easier for anyone to distribute everything through the internet with a friendly web interface and trying to get the internet to more places so more people can be a part of the web and everything else it has to offer. Google has not sat idly by whilst it watches Android slowly become the dominant computing platform in the world. It's been busy preparing for what's next and laying the foundation for what comes after what's next.
And we got to see a glimpse of what's next through a short post on the Chromium blog about Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). The web can become a global app store and our phones can be a tool to see a web interface that can do almost anything.
At first glance, it sounds like we're just seeing a better way to put bookmarks on our home screens. And in a sense we are. We will be able to tap a button or click a mouse pointer on a link that drops an icon on our phone or Chromebook and maybe one day the Chrome browser on other platforms to take us to something the developers of that webpage want us to see. That sure sounds like a browser bookmark. The difference is what we can't see without diving into everything happening behind the fancy icon.
If you have a web browser you can run a web app — the next step is making those apps part of Android.
If you're technically inclined, check out what Paul Kinlan has to say at Google's Web Developer site to see how this is so much more than a bookmark. We've heard about instant apps that run on-demand yet are still Android applications.
This is a similar, yet different, way to merge the internet, the web and the thing in your hands you use to see it. These new ways for PWAs to become part of Android use an Android app that's built and installed on the fly through Chrome to connect with an application that is running on a web server. And Google's development tools mean that things we never thought of as a "web page" can be done on that server and displayed on the screen you're looking at. Things like games, or accounting software or a virtual reality tour of a museum. Things that we usually have to install on our phones.
This is what Chrome OS does so well. The things you see in an app might just be things happening in a server room and you wouldn't know the difference.
It doesn't have to matter where things are stored or where they are processed as long as the user interface is on our screen. This new PWA integration is how that gets started.
If you read through Kinlan's breakdown you'll find that there are some really interesting things coming. An app that runs on the web will be able to use cloud messaging and give you the same notifications you get from an app installed locally. A web app will be able to open and process other files, which could be local or stored on another server somewhere. Things you create with a PWA can be stored locally, managed by Chrome using its permissions and secured storage and shared with other apps and other people using the same intents that a local app does. Again — just like Chrome OS. Most exciting of all is that getting all of this to work on other browsers is happening. Google wants to make the web your new app store, and more.
If Andromeda is some sort of merging of Chrome and Android, this is the beginning of it.
I just don't see that being efficient enough. I see the "great" thing they are trying to do but(most fundamental of all the buts), I don't even trust all my pics to stay on Google photos. I absolutely have to have a hard copy of them. No questions. No why's that? Just have to have them on an SD card(admittedly I back them up to a external HDD as well and I'm I've of those guys who actually has a real photo album that I print them off and put them in as well). So to have ally apps and that data to be strictly on the web, I'm out. Unless you, Jerry (I say Jerry specifically because I have always been able to understand when he explains a little further), can help me understand how this would be recoverable *if* the web ever gets taken down or restricted or any other hypothetical cyber warfare debacle.
Risk assessment. The odds of the internet being taken down or triple redundant backups of redundant backups of your data on Google Photos (as an example) being lost are much smaller that a hard drive or sd card or both going bad at your house.
But your data — docs you create, pictures, source code even CAD drawings — is still local with a web app. It's on your Chromebook/phone with the rest of the application data. The backend runs on a server with the front end rendered by a web view component. A well done PWA is indistinguishable from a native app from a user interface perspective.
The benefit for us is that we don't need to store the bulk of an app locally and we don't have to perform the bulk of the computation. The biggest unknown is if people/companies will make good PWAs. There are benefits for them as well, but it's always slow to get a change into gear.
Yes, I like this very much. Thank you for this really good article and your additional explanation to the other poster.
I knew you could help me understand. Appreciate it! 🤘
Well, I was wrong, after viewing the comment response order, and I sincerely apologise.
I'm dbag for the day.
Something I wanted to say but didn't want to make this post any longer (or more boring for some).
Facebook for Android and iOS is almost a web app. Most of what you see is a "web page" inside a Facebook web browser. Facebook could change the front end into an actual web page and use a chrome web view to see it (for Android) and what we have is just a very small app that tells the web view where to go when a thing is clicked and what type of "window" to open.
When Google gets notifications through PWAs sorted and final, I wouldn't be surprised if Facebook released a proper PWA very soon after.
Can you explain the security behind this? Do the PWA's get the same access to data, etc. as Chrome?