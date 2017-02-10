Instant Tethering is coming to save your tablet's internet.
Google has just turned on a feature called Instant Tethering, allowing Nexus and Pixel phones and tablets to share internet connections automatically, as long as they are connected to the same Google profile.
Announced on the company's support forum, the feature is a part of the new Google Play Services (so it may not be available for everyone just yet) and can be accessed through the Settings --> Google --> Instant Tethering menu. The feature, according to Google, is enabled by default on all compatible devices, through Play Services.
The idea is simple: the "host," which is a Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, or Nexus 6P running Android 7.1.1 and up, automatically puts out a notification to a compatible receiver — Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C, or Nexus 9 running Android 6.0 and up — to accept an internet connection. That's it.
Such a feature has been available for some time in the Apple ecosystem, allowing iPhones and connected iPads to share cellular connections with other iPhones, iPads and Macs, using the same iCloud login. For its part, Google says Instant Tethering is very cognizant of battery life and usage, and won't offer a phone's connection if battery life is low.
When you unlock a tablet such as the Pixel C, it will notice if there is no internet connection available, and will ask your Pixel phone if it has internet and battery life. If it does, we will give you an option to enable a secure hotspot and pair automagically, without even taking your phone out of your pocket.
When you are done, if you don't disconnect, we will notice that you stopped using your tablet and we will disconnect the hotspot for you to save your precious battery throughout the day.
Are you excited about Instant Tethering? Will you use it? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
I just want to be able to purchase a Pixel XL 128GB , TODAY and get it in a few days if ordering online. Or walk into a Best Buy or Verizon Store for one.
It's a shame this doesn't work with Chromebooks.
yes! with the current lack of chromebook offerings that exclude LTE, this would be very useful
How do the telecom companies feel about this? Basically sidestepping their tethering price packages.
I think my ProjectFi provider will be fine with it.
Is that a reason to download 7.1 on my Nexus 6? Tethering isn't that hard even without the new feature. Project Fi hasn't given me an over the air update to 7.
Telecoms are still and will forever limit what everyone can do with their phones. No one wants to pay for any tethering. It becomes a messy expensive bargain. I would love to offer my phones service to my daughter of she has to do school work on her ipad, but Sprint limits us and buckle and dime's up to death.
I can't wait to try fi. Maybe a little freedom is what telecoms need. I know no service is perfect, but FI is heading in the right direction. Fair price for fair use.