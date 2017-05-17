Let's see what Google has in store for the rest of the year.

For fans of Google, Android and Chrome, the keynote and Google I/O is an event held above all else. It's a time for Google to lay out its initiatives for both consumer products and developer tools alike, and it's typically jam-packed with great stuff. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, along with plenty of other influential members of the company, will be on stage at the Shoreline Amphitheater right in Google's backyard to unveil the latest the company has to offer.

It all kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT (that's 1 p.m. ET) today, and the Android Central team is there to bring you all of the sights and commentary you expect. Join us!