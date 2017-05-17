Let's see what Google has in store for the rest of the year.
For fans of Google, Android and Chrome, the keynote and Google I/O is an event held above all else. It's a time for Google to lay out its initiatives for both consumer products and developer tools alike, and it's typically jam-packed with great stuff. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, along with plenty of other influential members of the company, will be on stage at the Shoreline Amphitheater right in Google's backyard to unveil the latest the company has to offer.
It all kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT (that's 1 p.m. ET) today, and the Android Central team is there to bring you all of the sights and commentary you expect. Join us!
Reader comments
Google I/O 2017 keynote — live at 10:00 a.m. PT!
Is there a way to watch it live?
Google should be posting a live stream on YouTube ... but hasn't yet. We will add it here as soon as it's up :)
"Introducing Google Camera Suite - One camera app to zoom. Another camera app for HDR. Another camera app for selfies. Another camera app for video recording (separate app for recording HD required). Another camera app with flash capability (always set to on so you can't just use this one app of course) and finally a camera app of only filters. We know you loved how we separated Allo from SMS and how we took Hangouts and broke its features out into their own apps, and we know you are going to love Google Camera Suite. And the best part is....it is available...right...now. Except for HD video recording which will only be released on brand new phones coming out in 2018. Well, some of the new phones coming out then, but anyways we are really excited about this and we know you guys, gals and people who don't know which one you are, are too."