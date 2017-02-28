Google Home makes its international debut this spring.

Google Home will soon be expanding outside the United States. The smart home assistant, which arrived in the U.S. late last year, is set to reach UK shores sometime in the second quarter of the year, according to the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones, who cites a conversation with Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh.

Google's Rick Osterloh tells BBC that Google Home is coming to UK in Q2, claims its AI skills and vast data will help it beat Amazon Echo pic.twitter.com/qs3oZabak0 — Rory Cellan-Jones (@BBCRoryCJ) February 28, 2017

Expansion outside the U.S. is vital for Google as it competes with Amazon's Echo, which is now available in the UK and Germany. It's also an important part of the company's effort to bring Google Assistant to more users around the world. Assistant ships on the Google Pixel, for which the UK was a launch market, and the AI will soon be coming to all phones running Marshmallow and Nougat.

There's no info available on exactly how much Google Home will cost in the UK, but based on the U.S. price of $129, we're probably looking at somewhere around the £100 mark.