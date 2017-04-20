Now everyone gets a properly personal Google Assistant in the home.

From the beginning Google Home wasn't going to make much sense if it was tied to a single account, and now several months after launch we have proper multi-user support for the connected smart speaker. Google Home will now connect to six Google accounts simultaneously, and tailor responses based on the voice profile of the person who asked the question.

This makes Google Home dramatically more useful for those who have the speaker placed in a shared space in the house, letting each person in the family get responses on their appointments, commute and tasks individually. As Google's promo video shows, questions can be asked from different people in succession with no confusion, as the Home responds with the person's name before relaying their own tailored information.

To set things up, all you have to do is open up your Google home app and look for a card that says "multi-user available" (which will appear once everything's updated). There's a quick process to teaching the Google Home what you sound like and linking that profile to your account, and then setting up your preferences for specific apps and integrations.

Google notes that this multi-user support is available only in the U.S. for now, with the UK getting the feature in "the coming months."