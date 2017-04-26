We could all use an extra kitchen helper.

Google Home already had independent cooking and recipe integrations available, but is now trying to roll things up into a single place with the launch of a "start cooking" command. You simply pick a recipe from several sources on your phone via Google Assistant, select "Send to Google Home" and it'll be waiting there whenever you are ready to start cooking.

Once you're at home and good to go, just say "OK Google, start cooking" and it'll kick into step-by-step instructions for the meal. Additional commands like "repeat" and "what's step two?" are available to help keep you on track. While Google Home is going through your cooking process you don't have to stick with it, either — you can play music or ask questions of the Assistant without losing your place.

Importantly, you can keep using Home for other things while cooking.

The recipe information is pulled from Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and more, so there's a good chance you'll be able to find something new and interesting.

Personally, our Google Home is in the kitchen and is most often used for simple tasks while preparing meals — timers, measurements, questions — so adding the extra level of help with step-by-step instructions will be great. Google says the new feature will be rolling out this week, so be patient if you don't see it on your Home right away.