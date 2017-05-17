A whole lot more people are about to get their hands on the Google Home smart speaker. As announced on stage at Google I/O 2017, Google Home is coming to five new countries this summer.

Here's a look at where Google Home is headed:

Canada

Australia

France

Germany

Japan

There's no exact launch timeframe other than "this summer" for the above countries, but it's good to know the expansion is on the horizon. Let us know if you're planning to pick up Google Home in one of the above countries, and keep following along with Google I/O 2017 with our liveblog for more.