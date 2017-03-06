Google Home isn't always the most reliable source of information, and as more people turn to voice assistants for news, that's a big problem.
Over the past few months, various examples of Google Home responding to inquiries with answers of questionable veracity have popped up over the internet. Here's one such example.
And here's what happens if you ask Google Home "is Obama planning a coup?" pic.twitter.com/MzmZqGOOal— Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) March 5, 2017
The problem is that Google, in order to optimize for voice-based answers, is reading off the top search result of a given query — without necessarily verifying whether that source is providing truthful answers. According to The Outline, this problem will only get worse as more people invest in voice-based AI companions that take the onus off the user for obtaining knowledge:
The number of browser-less internet-connected devices is growing fast, and already voice-activated assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home are penetrating the market. Google's traditional list of search results does not translate well to voice — imagine Google Home reading you a list of 10 websites when you just want to know how many calories are in an orange.
Google can be relatively easily gamed, and with enough manipulation a particular website can rise to the top of the search results.
The issues arise when Google balances the notion that its search engine is inherently trustworthy — a majority of people say they believe the information they find on websites shown on the first page of Google — with the machine learning algorithms that help particular pieces of information rise to the top result.
The ability to read featured snippets is also the major distinguishing characteristic between Google Home and competitors like Amazon Echo and Siri, said Danny Sullivan of Search Engine Land. "Google sees that as a competitive advantage and they don't want to turn it off," he said. The problem is that even when they are wrong, the featured snippets bear Google's highest endorsement. "Where is the tipping point where you get enough of these embarrassing answers that you decide to shut it off?"
This is a very difficult problem to solve. Google is utilizing its extensive Knowledge Graph to provide what it believes to be the best answer to any question, and its biggest strength — data, and using it to provide a response to practically any inquiry — is also its biggest liability. That's because Google can be relatively easily gamed, and with enough manipulation a particular website can rise to the of the search results. Google currently doesn't differentiate between its search engine — the text- and video-based list of results millions of people use every day — and that of its Assistant, which provides the answers to Google Home. Down the road, it may be forced to curate the results of more commonly-asked questions, or risk disseminating content that it doesn't necessarily stand behind.
Of course, Google itself is not pretending to endorse any of these claims, nor is it verifying the veracity of the top results supplied to Home. It states that very clearly in every response by prefacing, "According to [source]," to every answer. But most users, for better or worse, don't differentiate Google the search provider from Google the trustworthy news source, and that will get the company into trouble as more of these controversial examples arise.
Our own Jerry Hildenbrand wrote about the issue of Google Home's publicness in an earlier column:
The proper way to address this according to Google is to report the featured snippet as inappropriate. The problem is that it's not inappropriate on a website that doesn't read it aloud. I don't think the search is made better by removing an interesting result featured at the top as long as a creepy female robotic voice isn't reading it out loud to the kids. And Google Home is designed to be out in the open in front of everyone doing its thing. It's no longer private once it comes out of the speaker.
That gets to the core of the problem: people are better able to distinguish the real from the fake when they're shown a list of alternative results. When Google offers just a single definitive result, people are more likely to treat it as truth.
In the meantime, Google Home is about to launch in the UK, and has proven to be one of Google's biggest hardware successes of the past few years.
At least half the people in the U.S. can't tell the difference between "fake news" and real news. Isn't it asking a bit much for a search service to tell the difference, when we don't even have litmus test that works?
If they can find the right algorithms it may actually be *easier* for the device to avoid propaganda. The software may fall short, but what it won't do is fall victim to motivated reasoning or confirmation bias.
If an algorithm can determine truth, then you have invented a real lie detector. Good luck with that.
It doesn't have to determine truth (philosophers have been arguing about that for millennia), it just has to beware of sites that traffic in poorly sourced / supported information.
That's not enough; it would end up blocking legitimate articles as well. This is the same as the porn blocking problem - you end up blocking information on heath, art, and similar sites. The reverse is also true - sites like The New Yorker have humorous articles (see THE BOROWITZ REPORT) that should not be taken seriously. In short, when you come up with a working algorithm let us know.
I would be opposed to site blocking on principle alone, but there are opt in filters for pornography. In that spirit, I can imagine a kind of "standards of evidence" filter that you could crank up to the setting of your choice (1-5 with 5 being "aggressive")...As long as ppl knew the risks that some sites may be inadvertently blocked.
Clearly, people having their own "built in, shock proof crap detectors" is obviously preferable. But as you rightly point out in your original post we are not doing so well with that these days.
Except that the litmus test for porn is "you know it when you see it". That means that someone can be reasonably expected to agree with the determination. Go to Google and type in 'Trump'. Which of the results are real? Ask 20 people, get 20 different lists. We live in strange times.
The United States needs a law requiring news be truthful. No innuendo. No ambiguity. Those who publish fake news with the intent to deceive the public should be punished by 50 years hard labor.
Yes, let's make a law that allows us to punish people based on our perception of what they said or wrote. If we can claim they lied, 50 years hard labor! That's always a good idea. It's never a bad idea.
:p
Google should start calling it the "Donald Trump News Network". Most Americans are too stupid to know what that video showed above had fake news.
As oppose to those who see the Russians in everything.
well the solution is to let us choose where we want the news from and voilà! Problem solved! If you set up Google Home so that it gives the news from 2 or 3 sources that WE have previously chosen, then there won't be any fake news or news we don't want. Plus, most of the people are politicized anyway, so republicans probably won't want news from CNN and democrats won't want news from Fox...
We can create our own Google echo chambers and then live in them comfortably lol....
I think the whole Google assistant thing was fake news.
That I believe
Is this article real or fake news? I can't tell anymore...
