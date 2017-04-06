Price starts at £129 for both devices from Google's store and retail partners.

As previously announced, today's the day Google Home and Google Wifi go on sale in the UK, as Google begins a broader international push for its connected speaker and wireless router products. Both are listed on Google's own store and retail partners including high street names like Currys, Argos, Maplin and John Lewis. A single Google Home or Google Wifi will set you back £129, while a 2-pack of Google Wifi routers lets you kick off your mesh network for £229.

UK-specific partners for Google Home include the BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Huffington Post, Sky News, and Sky Sports as part of the daily news brief. As for music, local partners include Google Play Music, Spotify, TuneIn, and live radio from the BBC.

Fabric bases are also available from the Google Store, with prices starting at £18.

