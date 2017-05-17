Google Home will be able to cast responses to relevant devices.

At I/O 2017, Google has introduced new capabilities to Google Home. Google is bringing a Visual Responses feature to Home that allows the speaker to cast responses to various devices. You'll soon be able to ask Home to send location details for an upcoming event to your phone, and the device will serve up the information on your phone.

You can also ask, "Show my calendar on my TV", and Home will cast the response to your TV. The speaker is getting hands-free calling, and is expanding to six new countries this summer.

