A new card in the app's Discover tab says multiple users are now supported… but they aren't yet?

If you share a Google Home with multiple people, chances are you've been eagerly awaiting the day your smart speaker is able to offer each user a personalized Google Assistant experience. It seems like that day is very quickly approaching, as some users are seeing a new card in the Google Home app's Discover tab, which purports that Google Home now supports multiple users.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any added functionality to back up this announcement, but it does confirm that the feature is on its way and may be going live very soon.

Adding support for multiple user profiles is expected to expand the Google Home experience to better mirror the same functionality of Google Assistant on your personal phone. Currently, Google Home is unable to perform many features linked to personal accounts such as setting personal reminders, creating calendar events, messaging contacts, and more due to privacy and concerns. This should change once multiple accounts are supported, and we'll be sure to fill you in on all the new features once things have officially gone live.



