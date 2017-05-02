This would be a nice gift to give (or to get).

Google Home is on sale for Mother's Day (which is May 14, so call your mom), knocking $15 off the great intelligent speaker at a variety of retailers. Best Buy, Verizon and the Google Store are all listing Google Home at $114 for a limited time, and we wouldn't be surprised if other retailers were on board with the discount as well.

Best Buy and Verizon offer the best deal considering they both offer free two-day shipping, but also usually stock Google Home in their physical stores as well. Newegg is also trying to earn your business with an extra $20 gift card on top of the discount. So either way you could have it in plenty of time as a gift for your mom ... or, well, you can buy one for yourself too. Nobody's stopping you.