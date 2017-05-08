Google I/O is coming soon. Get the app today.

Google has updated its useful and well-designed app for Google I/O 2017, the upcoming annual developer conference that begins on May 17.

The app offers all the fixin's you'd expect from Google: the ability to log in using your I/O credentials and check schedules for planning, along with quick links to video feeds when they're live. This year, Google is trying to avoid any long lines by allowing attendees to reserve seats to popular events, like the What's New in Android session on the first day that always fills up quickly.

Along with the schedule, the app has a map of the Shoreline Amphitheater and surrounding area to make it relatively easy to find where you're going, and quick reference to the Wi-Fi password, travel information from the various hotels and more.

The company says that every session will be livestreamed this year, so even those not planning to travel to Mountain View should download it for a quick place to get all the latest information.

