I don't have Google Home or Google Express. Why make my experience worse?
Starting April 10, Google moved Assistant's excellent shopping list feature from Keep to Express, which means that users that rely on Google Keep, like me, to track shopping items are going to have a harder time.
The gist is this: Google is pushing its Home speaker and Express delivery service to make it relatively easy for people to save a shopping list and fulfil the order in one fell swoop. That's great, because Google Assistant is awesome for that. Until recently, asking Google Home, or Google Assistant on your phone to "add eggs to my shopping list" would automatically populate a running list in Google Keep. So far, so good, since Keep is ubiquitous, available on the web or mobile, and is saved offline in case you're somewhere that doesn't have internet service.
With this change, Google now saves the list to either the Google Home app, or Google Express. If you have neither, the list opens a Chrome tab, which is only accessible through a mobile browser and has no actual desktop web presence. It's also not available offline.
For someone like me, who has access to neither Google Home nor Google Express, this change is for the worse. The kicker, too, is that using the Google search tab on your phone, either from a browser or in the "Feed," saves your written requests to... Google Keep. Yes, the confusion is real.
Also, why won't Google Assistant let me add pears?
Reader comments
The new list feature sucks! I use the shopping list on Keep a ton and the new layout is purely a change to get you to shop on Google Express, but it only insured I will never buy from Google Express.
This change also removes the ability for me to use my Android Wear watch as my shopping list, which do every time I shop for groceries.
On the other hand hand, you can now add things to the list from Wear which didn't work at all in 1.5 and was broken in 2.0,(would create list and add one item, then fail to add additional items), so you can add to the list but not use it in Wear. Personally, I preferred the opposite.
OurGroceries, you can add from Google Home, but not assistant on the line or watch (yet) but you can view/check off on the phone.
I don't understand why this is so hard to get right. Apple makes it work. Add from any device, use from any device. Most useful feature of a smartwatch and Google can't get it together....
Not a surprise. I've only used assistant for around a day, but the general experience seems worse than that of the products it replaces... Classic Google, unfortunately.
Wtf. I'm fully invested into google home. This is so lame and frustrating
You should have gotten an Amazon Echo or a Dot. I rarely use it to shop Prime, but that is convenient. As for shopping lists, I use OurGroceries, which is available on all platforms and lets you share with other accounts. The Echo/Dot has a skill for OurGroceries.
You do realize that the app, not Amazon, provides the skill for it to work on the Echo platform... and that the app, not Google, can also provide actions to let it work on Assistant/Home, also. It's not some conspiracy, it's just that the app creators have had longer to program for one platform. I'd willing to bet that about the same number of apps had support for Echo four or five months after it's SDK support was released as have support for Assistant/Home now. Yes, there are hiccups with one platform and other hiccups with the other platform, but a lot of the issues are just that apps have not yet been updated with full support because development and testing actually take some time.
What's your point? The fact that OurGroceries MAY support Google home someday doesn't help anyone right now.
I wish OurGroceries would add the ability to work with Google Home.
But this system is so much better and more intuitive!!! Why so much whining?!
Because, and this is important, the emperor isn't wearing any clothes.
I'm getting tired of genuine criticism of things which could've been done better being dismissed as"whining".
Also, the squeaky wheel gets the cheese.
Also, whining about whiners whining is whining, why are you whining?
Unless you're being sarcastic, in which case I agree, as should be obvious.
This is a lame attempt to attract Amazon Prime members to Google Express. That's all it is. And, IMO, it won't work.
Oh neat, another on the growing list of reasons to sell my Google Home and buy an Echo.
I realize this isn't important to everyone, but one reason I absolutely love my Echo and Dot is because it makes it so much easier to listen to Audible books at night vs. doing it from my phone.
"Alexa, continue my audible book"
"Alexa, set sleep timer 20 minutes"
It's also terrific for so many other things. And I added a custom "Ask Google" skill if I want to get info from Google.
I only use Keep and NOT in the market for a Google Home devise. So GOOGLE that really SUCKS. I will not be going to Google Express as I am a Amazon PRIME member and will remain!
They should give you the option on where you want the list created. Hate that I have to go to a web browser to see my list!! There are a lot of complaints about this, and I hope that Google notices and does something about it!
Google now was far more reliable if you ask me. The assistant just isn't ready yet.
Hey Google, change back to Keep.
Google mess lots of things up at the moment