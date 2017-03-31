Seriously — it's a bummer that something like this doesn't actually exist!
Happy April Fools' day! Even if you're not into it, at least there are some entertaining videos coming out of it. This one is from Google and it introduces a product called Google Gnome.
I don't understand why this Google Gnome isn't a real thing I can pay money for. I would love to be able to automate my backyard. We have a garden. We grow our own vegetables! I'd love to be able to ask Google Gnome how my potatoes are doing. And how we're all eventually going end up as compost in the ground somewhere...
I'm not laughing — because I'm devastated that this isn't real.
Reader comments
Take my money bitсhes!
Someone needs to make the pieces to turn your home into a gnome, times I wish I had a 3D printer.
That hat makes for a good antenna for outdoor use.
Yeah, I laughed. Thank you Google.