Google Expeditions is expanding to augmented reality

Having already taken on VR with Google Cardboard, Google has announced that its Expeditions program is expanding to the world of augmented reality (AR). Announced on stage at Google I/O 2017, Expeditions AR will give teachers and students a new way to experience virtual field trips.

Using a Tango phone, students will be able to use expeditions AR to check out 3D models in the classroom. That opens up all kinds of possibilities for visualizing concepts and ideas that are hard to vocalize.

Expeditions VR has already been used by some 2 million students with Google Cardboard, opening up new ways to experience virtual locales and experiences around the world. AR opens up a whole new bag of worms, and it will be interesting to see what experiences come out of it.