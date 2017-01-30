Google employees are protesting and you can watch it unfold on Twitter.
Google employees in eight separate locations are joining the greater #NoBanNoWall protest, and have walked out of their offices.
Malt Ubl, Tech lead of Google's AMP project, and other employees have posted images on Twitter using the hashtag #GooglersUnite showing several of Google's offices with large crowds in the parking lots and on the lawns, and everything looks to be peaceful and lawful.
Simultaneous walk out in 8 Google offices across entire US in support of #NoBanNoWall happening now. #GooglersUnite pic.twitter.com/mxRN1udLK8— Malte Ubl (@cramforce) January 30, 2017
This follows CEO Sundar Pichai's internal comments ordering U.S. employees working overseas to return home and Google implementing a $4 million fund to help organizations who assist immigrants.
Google employees in eight U.S. offices stage walkout protests
This is stupid. This is a temp ban on 7 hostile countries. They are looking to revamp vetting and making sure it's effective. This has nothing to do about being Muslim
You keep telling yourself that.
And you keep denying it.
I normally do deny "alternative facts" so yes, I will keep denying it.
The only alternative fact is that this is a Muslim ban. It's a ban on 7 nations and only for 90 days. Egypt? Nope. Oman? Nope. Qatar? Nope. Indonesia? Nope. And about 40 other "Muslim" nations allowed as usual. So to believe this is discriminatory, is asinine at best.
Wrong answer. Rudolph Giuliani(one of the people who helped draft the executive order) said it himself. Donald Trump came to him and said he wanted to ban Muslims and needed to know how to do it legally. Guiliani put together a team and they wrote the order.
That's directly from the mouth of one of the people who wrote the order. He himself said it's a Muslim ban. I listened to him say it.
But go ahead and ignore anything that disproves your beliefs, that's what Trump has lead people to do.
And yes he did. But he was meaning a ban from Muslim nations that sponser terror. Not all muslims. And if by your case, then all other Muslim nations would be Banned as well. Are they? No. So stop spreading liberal anti trump rhetoric that's false.
Apparently Muslim countries Trump does business in were exempt....
Because ohhhh they don't sponsor terrorism
Hmmm. Saudi Arabia and Qatar don't sponsor terrorism? Pakistan, who knowingly hid Bin Laden also doesn't? Wow, you must get your news from Alt Fact central.
Of the countries involved, the ones involved in any terror attack ever in or on the US are Iran (marine barracks in Lebanon attacked by Hizbollah, and Iranian offshoot), Yemen (one attacked of the USS Cole). Somalia has lots of attempted attacks. It's the only one on the list.
That's it. The rest, every person committing terror on behalf of ISIS in the US and Europe was from other countries. The Chernayev (so?) Brothers, one of the Russian republic's trained in Chechnya. 9/11, 19 Saudis, an Egyptian or two, etc. The Orlando shooter, born in the US, of Afghani descent. The list goes on.
Afghani is a currency not a person, you mean to say Afghan people or person.
Thanks for the correction. And btw, I'm not suggesting that a ban on those countries would be the answer either.
The Muslin nations that Trump has major business dealings in are the ones excluded from the ban. You can believe that's a coincidence if you want to.
I don't spread anything that's false. That's your leader's job.
Hey. Do some fact checking. Your dear ruler Obama labeled these exact 7 nations as troubling where terror is sponsored. Trump just acted on it.
I didn't like Obama either, but nice job Trumping me into that group.
And there's a big difference between "lets keep our eyes on these guys, they might be up to something" and " They haven't done anything and we have no proof they're planning anything, but ban 'em!"
Who said we agreed with his leaving out Saudi Arabia?
I keep seeing this notion that Obama banned people from these countries. That's not true at all. It's not even close to true and shows that people need to stop believing what they are told and take an hour to find out for themselves.
Obama revoked the Visa Waiver Program for people traveling into the US from Iraq, Syria, Iran and Sudan as part of H.R.158. Here is the full text of HR 158
Here is the full text (pdf) of the ACLU's formal objection to HR 158. Link
In Feb 2016 DHS added Yemen, Somalia and Libya to the list with no presidential input in accordance with the resolution. Here is a link for you.
In November 2016 US Customs and Border Protection clarified that H.R. 158 never blocked travel or immigration by residents of any particular countries, it merely terminated the special travel privileges of the Visa Waiver Program. Here is your link.
Now fight over this as much as you like, but at least be informed. "Do some fact checking" in other words.
The Muslim nations that ISIS/ISIL is openly acitve in are the ones banned. You can believe that's a coincidence if you want to. I don't spread anything that's false. That's your leader's job.
Meaning and what is said are separate. You can try and argue that in a courtesy of law and see how far it gets you. Verbal confirmation often supercedes written intent.
You can't be serious. Where's the bans on others?
Do others commit jihad? Nope.
So what terrorists from these countries were involved in recent attacks? I'll wait..
For starters, the Christmas gala in germany. Isis claimed responsibility and the men involved were Tunisian but isis fighters. Where's isis located again?? ....I'll wait.
ISIS and Al-Shabaab are in most of the banned countries. Do you consider ISIS and Al-Shabaab terrorist?
I've heard enough "death to America" chants coming from Iran to not care if they are ever allowed to come here.
Tell the families of those killed on 9/11 that the ban isn't fair...
They'd probably agree considering none of the hijackers came from countries on this list...
Obama did it in 2011. Google is your friend.
Mo Farah, famed British Olympian, can't see his children in America (despite living there for years) because he is originally from Somalia.
Another British citizen who was originally from Iran was stranded in Costa Rica after a holiday because she couldn't catch a flight back to the UK due to the Trump ban on dual nationals even entering US airports for connecting flights.
Trump's ban has caused chaos.
It's a necessary evil.
Right. Why protest governmental discrimination? It's not like over 100 families of Google employees are being directly affected by this. Oh...wait...
It's not because not all muslims are being banned. Please show me that all muslims are banned and I'll correct myself...but you can't.
Germans were banned. Japanese were banned. You going to advocate for them too??
Not all Muslims are banned because Trump is still making a lot of money from some of those countries.
From an article on The Conversation: "A presidential commission after World War II found that U.S. exclusion of Japanese immigrants had contributed directly to the growth of Japanese militarism and helped motivate Japan’s attack on the United States in 1941."
Those who don't learn from history...are probably Trump supporters.
These 7 countries came from a list compiled by the Obama adminstration.
No they did not. Scroll up because I'm not typing that again
I don't need to scroll up because you are wrong. Obama restricted visa waivers for these 7 Muslim-majority countries as part of the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act which he signed and added countries to during his second term. That's where Trump got the list of countries.
No, DHS added others. The original text of HR 158 stated only Iraq and Syria would be exempt and have to use non-expedited entry methods. I linked you directly to the bill above.
The DHS was completely within their bounds to do it, and I'm not implying anything otherwise. But 2, amended to 4, then amended to 7 by other agencies is a good bit different than OBAMA DID IT.
Did I say "Obama Did It"? No, I didn't. I said Obama administration.
I guess what you are implying is that Obama had no clue what was happening in his administration?
Again. You need to read some more history. First off, the Japanese and German moratorium didn't go into effect till we entered the war. The Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor over the use of oil that we were withholding from them because of the invasions into Western Asia.
History channel works wonders.
The Federal Immigration Act of 1924 banned immigration from Japan. Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. I think numbers and history work a little different than you seem to think. Or maybe you're just Trumping the facts again.
And I said nothing about Germany in my comment because I don't know enough about that particular situation and unlike Trumpeons, I don't comment about things I don't know about as if I was an expert.
If those Googlers had been proactive instead of reactive they could already be back in the US. Trump has been saying for 12+ months he would be taking a stand with immigration. He warned, nobody listened, so now they can just deal with it.
Trump hasn't once until now said he would stop permanent residents or people here legally on a work visa. Not once. The idea that these folks who moved here, bought houses here, bought their families here, and so on should pack up and leave because maybe Trump will win in November, and maybe he'll go even further than he threatened is beyond ridiculous, and you guys who are supporting the ban on people who legally work here, who've already been through more than extreme vetting to do so are amongst the most unsympathetic people I've ever come across. Your rhetoric sounds not that far off from the terrorists you're so scared of. I'm Jewish and was born in Israel. I've seen more than my share of terror and it has impacted close friends of my families in the most grievous ways. But these bans on Google employees who are working here legally are completely misdirected, illegal, and just plain wrong.
Learn to read. I clearly said they could be back in the USA already if they were proactive. Instead, they chose to be out of the country during the first few weeks after inauguration. If people couldn't see the ban coming after Trump talked about immigration for 12+ months then that's on them.
At what point before the actual action did he say he would include permanent residents?
Why would people even take a chance to get caught up in the wash? Be proactive, not reactive.
Over reacting it's been done before and will happen again. There's nothing new. Good luck.
As most Techies do, these are probably folks who put in more than 8 hours a day and certainly in excess of 40 hours a week. So I think their jobs will still be there.
Yeah why go after the countries where the true terriost came from.
Whining sniveling little babies. Let's protest a moratorium on nations that want us DEAD! Protest of killing babies and selling body parts? Nope. Beheadings by jihadi's? Nope. But let's protest nations th
Where's the protest for the 762 people murdered in Chicago last year?
Oh that's right, it makes more sense to protest in favor of foreigners than it does to try and help Americans.
Or when the previous administration shut down emigration from one of these 7 countries for 6 months?
Liberals are single minded and notoriously hypocritical. When one of their own does it, it's fine. Someone else does it, time to protest the atrocity.
Please supply us with a link that supports that. You'll probably find one at BreitBart, but links to the DHS and Congressional record say otherwise.
State department stopped processing Iraqi refugee applications for 6 months in 2011.
abcnews.go.com/Blotter/al-qaeda-kentucky-us-dozens-terrorists-country-refugees/story?id=20931131
Correct me if I'm wrong but I don't think the Obama ban included existing legal permanent residents of the US, visa holders or dual nationals.
There was even a British citizen who couldn't return home from a holiday in Costa Rica because of the Trump ban because they had dual nationality with Iran. I don't remember that happening with the Obama ban.
I thought there was a lot of people who wanted stricter gun laws in the US for that reason?
What are stricter gun laws going to do? Mexico has stricter gun laws than the US yet the murder rate is 3x higher. Criminals can always get guns.
I have a question. I think we are past the point of no return as far as people getting along who have different ideologies. The anger is everywhere and people have taken sides. My question is this. How are we as a country going to stop this dangerous trajectory we are on without things getting messy? How are we going to meet in the middle with each other when everybody's has been so divided? How do we stop this destructive thing called identity politics?
We meet in the middle when the people capable of being both critical and supportive of their "side" reject those with extreme positions and talk to each other.
We meet in the middle when the first reaction to criticism is something other than a balance excuse. Before you point at someone and say "BUT YOUR SIDE DID THIS" you need to first acknowledge criticism and create that common ground.
Cut the "safe space" and "snowflake" crap. Stop watching Fox News, they're lying to you on purpose. Cut the "stupid" and "redneck" crap. Stop reading Huffington Post, they're lying to you on purpose. Both "sides" have been fed this utter garbage to cause a divide, because we're easier to sell things to when we're in neat little boxes.
Also, none of this is going to happen online. Put down Twitter. Put down Facebook. Go look another human in the eye and say "I'm not with those crazy people over there, but I do think these things are important" and participate in an actual conversation.
Okay cool. What I'm going to say next isn't a conspiracy theory but it's a fact. Lots of money are being put into creating this chaos. Lots of very smart people are in charge of creating this division. This is going to be a lot more difficult than getting people to just talk to each other. You are in the journalism business and you know how a message can be twisted to inspire emotion. Right now we have a bunch of emotional people running around with all sorts of "messages" that have been pumped into their heads. Fox, huffpost, brieghtbart, salon are all guilty of the division. This election also made people crazy and it was by design. You know this, all people who are educated in the area of rhetoric knows this. The only way people are going to be able to snap out of this is to disconnect from the messages.
So, I get it when students do a staged walk out of class to protest some stupid rule at their local school but a job walk off at Google to protest Trump? That makes about as much sense as rioting in the streets, looting and torching the local Starbucks to protest Trump. I don't much like Trump and what he stands for but you gotta give the guy credit where credit is do...he's working hard to fulfill his campaign promises (for good or bad) which is more than Obama did.
I wonder if this has anything to do with the 427 plus visits high ranking Google officials made to the white house during the obama regime?
How do you think the two are related?
This was just stupid people wanting to play victims. Trump didn't ban google, so their walking off the job makes absolutely NO sense.
They're not doing it for themselves; they're doing it for others. Is that a foreign concept to you?
Even if they are doing it for others, Google workers should do it some other time rather than walk out from their jobs at office hours. This is not Google's fault and Google company is against it as the CEO called for workers that are not in the country to comeback. Now, if Google bosses said it was OK to do that then that's a different story.
That's not how a protest works. You don't need permission from your boss. If Google doesn't like it they have the option of firing them unless there's some type of contract involved.
