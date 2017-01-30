Google employees are protesting and you can watch it unfold on Twitter.

Google employees in eight separate locations are joining the greater #NoBanNoWall protest, and have walked out of their offices.

Malt Ubl, Tech lead of Google's AMP project, and other employees have posted images on Twitter using the hashtag #GooglersUnite showing several of Google's offices with large crowds in the parking lots and on the lawns, and everything looks to be peaceful and lawful.

This follows CEO Sundar Pichai's internal comments ordering U.S. employees working overseas to return home and Google implementing a $4 million fund to help organizations who assist immigrants.

