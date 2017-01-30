Google employees are protesting and you can watch it unfold on Twitter.

Google employees in eight separate locations are joining the greater #NoBanNoWall protest, and have walked out of their offices.

Malt Ubl, Tech lead of Google's AMP project, and other employees have posted images on Twitter using the hashtag #GooglersUnite showing several of Google's offices with large crowds in the parking lots and on the lawns, and everything looks to be peaceful and lawful.

Simultaneous walk out in 8 Google offices across entire US in support of #NoBanNoWall happening now. #GooglersUnite pic.twitter.com/mxRN1udLK8 — Malte Ubl (@cramforce) January 30, 2017

This follows CEO Sundar Pichai's internal comments ordering U.S. employees working overseas to return home and Google implementing a $4 million fund to help organizations who assist immigrants.

See it unfold on Twitter